Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Hits Moonshot Homerun in Softball Game [WATCH]

There’s never been a question that Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has home run power, but fans haven’t really gotten to see it in action.

Fortunately, Parsons was on the roster list for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s charity softball game on June 4. The game took place in Lehigh Valley, PA, and considering Parsons hails from Harrisburg, it makes sense that he made the trip.

Parsons was named a captain for his team, but the event also featured a home-run derby. While the Cowboys star didn’t walk away with a victory in either event, fans did capture the hybrid linebacker hitting some dingers.

In a video posted by “My Cowboys Family” on YouTube, Parsons is seen connecting on a ball that shoots high in the sky before coming down beyond the home-run line. (The video is repeated in this YouTube upload as a heads up.)

Play

MICAH PARSONS ✭ MULTI-SPORT HIGHLIGHTS! 🔥 Dallas Cowboys LB Hits HOMERUN ⚾️ Bowling STRIKES #cowboys Welcome to My Cowboys Family for DAILY Dallas Cowboys INTERACTIVE CHAT Live Streams. We will wrap up ALL of the daily Cowboys' News, Breaking Stories, Madden SIMS, & of course, MCF's Game Day REACTIONS… GO COWBOYS!!! ✭ Make sure to hit LIKE for this stream, don't forget to subscribe to MCF, jump into the chat,… 2022-06-05T15:00:01Z

What’s interesting though is that the only clip I could find from Parsons’ at-bats is just a standard softball homerun, but Parsons apparently hit multiple balls over the actual fence during batting practice, according to Jeremy Klump.

“My money is on @MicahhParsons11 in the home run derby. He just dropped moon shots in warmups. He hit a real home run, like over the real wall.”

My money is on @MicahhParsons11 in the home run derby. He just dropped moon shots in warmups. He hit a real home run, like over the real wall pic.twitter.com/eLI0qs7vHz — Jeremy Klump (@NUTTYxPROFESSOR) June 4, 2022

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Parsons Walks Away 0-2

The softball event on June 4 wasn’t about wins or losses, but it’s worth noting that Parsons suffered very close losses in both the home run derby and the game itself.

According to The Morning Call, Parsons “hitting two moonshot homeruns” twice in the third inning during the game, but his squad lost 13-12 on a walk-off home run to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Unfortunate, but at least the young Cowboys star went yard.

Which he did many times in the event’s home run derby. Parsons hit 14 home runs through the first two rounds, tying him with new Eagles WR A.J. Brown. The two opponents then faced in sudden death, but Brown outhomered Parsons 3-2 for the win.

Parsons Ready for Sack Race with Cowboys Teammate

With Parsons and defensive DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys possess two top-tier pass-rushers in the NFL. Parsons may only have one season under his belt, but a 13-sack showing in his rookie season solidified him as a problem for opposing offenses and led Dallas in the stat.

According to NFL.com, Lawrence recently commented that he got “showed up” by Parsons, and that he’s coming back for his role as the best pass-rusher on the team. Lawrence could certainly pull that off, but it sounds like Parsons is ready.

“It makes me want to compete,” Parsons said according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s healthy for the locker room. I want D-Law to step up. I want D-Law to be who he is. I’m not taking that away from him. But sorry to tell him, he’s never getting that back. I want him to get all the enjoyment that he possibly can, feed his head so he can be a 10-sack guy, great. But if 10’s the number, I’m going for 20. You’ve just got to go out there and compete. It’s just going to be a race to the quarterback, like it or not. I’m excited.”

There’s no question Parsons is a competitor, and his comments made it clear he isn’t taking his sophomore season likely. For Cowboys fans, seeing these two egg each other on should only be a good thing.