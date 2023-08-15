Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Dealing With New Injury: Report

The Dallas Cowboys received a scare when star pass rusher left an August 15, 2023 practice with a leg injury. According to The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins, Parsons left practice with a “leg issue” and did not return to action.

Micah Parsons left practice with a leg issue and didn’t return. pic.twitter.com/WLJCiz0ZBK — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 15, 2023

Photos from training camp showed Parsons on the sideline with his left leg wrapped. The good news is Parsons tried to downplay any concerns about the injury impacting his availability. The injury happened after Parsons was kicked in the leg, according to the defender.

“Micah Parsons on his left leg: ‘It’s just something that happened to me, its football,'” Watkins tweeted on August 15, 2023. “‘Asked was he worried Parsons said, ‘I’m not worried about it.'”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas May Explore Trades for Their Veteran Defenders, Says Insider

With the help of @arnoldpayne, here’s Micah Parsons doing some post practice hand work with Mazi Smith. pic.twitter.com/Vaqn1R6pt0 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 14, 2023

It is less than ideal when a star player sustains an injury of any sort, but Dallas has plenty of time for Parsons to rest ahead of the September 10 season opener against the Giants. Dallas has a great deal of pass rushing depth, so much so that NFL insiders are suggesting the Cowboys may explore trading some of their veteran defenders.

“Veteran Jonathan Hankins has been a pleasant surprise next to Smith, too, which has given Dallas a really deep group up front,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on August 4. “That sort of depth exists in the secondary, too, so it stands to reason that the Cowboys could use guys in those areas as trade chips at the end of the month.”

Micah Parsons Could Sign the Most Lucrative Deal for a Defender in NFL History

Cowboys Micah Parsons mentality is on another level as he describes why he purposefully seeks out to attack Dak Prescott at practice saying in part: “If I want to be the best I’m the best everyday…so I tell ‘4’ everyday I’m coming for you…” #DallasCowboys (🎥: @thepivot) pic.twitter.com/tBXg6dPisJ — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) August 9, 2023

The bill is coming due for several of the Cowboys star players who are heading for second contracts following their more team-friendly rookie deals. Dallas already signed Trevon Diggs’ to a $97 million extension, but Parsons is expected to top this number with his eventual new contract.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell predicted that Parsons could land the most expensive deal for a defender in NFL history.

“The player at the top of the edge rusher market is T.J. Watt, whose deal averages just over $28 million per season,” Barnwell detailed on May 30. “Nick Bosa, who pipped Parsons to that DPOY award last season, is likely to become the first defensive player to average $30 million per season on a new deal when he signs an extension this offseason. Parsons is eligible for his own extension next year, and barring catastrophic injury, it should come in somewhere around $32 million per season.”

The Cowboys Can Take Advantage of the Next 2 Seasons With Micah Parsons Still on His Rookie Contract

Parsons still has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $17 million contract, and the Cowboys can also exercise the pass rusher’s fifth-year option for 2025. The star will eventually be headed for a massive raise, and the Cowboys would be wise to take advantage of the next two seasons when Parsons is still on a bargain contract.

Given Parsons’ injury scare, it would be a surprise if the pass rusher played during the remainder of the preseason. Parsons is coming off a career-high 13.5 sacks, 65 tackles, 26 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles while playing in all 17 games.