Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Clowns Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 [LOOK]

It’s a busy time of year in sports and entertainment, and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons seems to be enjoying the schedule during the NFL offseason.

Besides Tweeting out his takes and support for the Duke Blue Devils through their NCAA tournament run (which ended in the Final Four against rivals North Carolina,) Parsons headed to AT&T Stadium on Sunday to attend WrestleMania 38.

The two-day event concluded on April 3, and Parsons got the full WWE treatment. Besides front-row seats to the action, Parsons also was invited on the pre-show broadcast.

Cowboys fan and Twitter user @Disheartened6 recorded some of the introductions that WWE legends Booker T and John “JBL” Layfield for Parsons and fellow Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott.

Besides getting to join the WWE’s official pre-game broadcast for WrestleMania, the two were also honored inside AT&T Stadium and received a loud reception in Arlington, Texas.

Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons are ringside at #WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. pic.twitter.com/KTaVo35RbF — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 4, 2022

The coolest photo of the two Cowboys stars has to be the moment they took with WWE superstar Randy Orton backstage.

Orton is a future WWE Hall of Famer, while Zeke and Parsons are already making their cases for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One other former NFL starter that was “in attendance” on Sunday was Pat McAfee, who delivered and took some blows as part of his match at WrestleMania.

Of course, Parsons couldn’t get enough.

Parsons Jokes About McAfee’s WrestleMania Moment

With a front-row seat, Parsons got to watch every bit of the event and McAfee’s match against Austin Theory. While the former Indianapolis Colts punter earned a victory in his opening match, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon made a surprising return to in-ring action to defeat McAfee with Theory’s help in a follow-up match.

This led to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin coming to the rescue, taking down McMahon and Theory. But when Austin and McAfee went to share a post-match beer, the WWE legend hit the former NFL punter with a stunner.

Parsons seemed to be enjoying himself, initially backing up McAfee.

“Pat is not a punter!!! he played defense growing up!!” Parsons said. When Stone Cold dropped the stunner on McAfee, though, his enjoyment did not suffer. “You can’t trust stone cold [laughing emojis] poor pat.”

You can’t trust stone cold 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 poor Pat 🤣 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) April 4, 2022

Parsons’ involvement and enjoyment poses a fun scenario: what if the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year got in the ring? There’s no doubt he’s got the athleticism required, but it’d be interesting to see what his persona would be.

Parsons Reacts to Duke Losing

In the first-ever NCAA tournament clash between Duke and North Carolina, the Tar Heels eliminated the Blue Devils 81-77. As anyone that follows Parsons’ Twitter knows, the linebacker was upset.

Despite being a Penn State product, Parsons has long been a Duke basketball fan. During the Blue Devils’ Final Four loss, he expressed his issues with the Blue Devils’ free throw shooting abilities, and also revealed how he’s going to cope with head coach Mike Krzyzewski retiring on a loss to their biggest rivals.

“I’m going to grab my bottle of tequila and deleting my Twitter!” Parsons Tweeted after the game on March 2.

Just about any sports fan can relate.