Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Speaks Out on Potential Position Change: ‘People Are Nuts’

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to rebound after their recent setback, and linebacker Micah Parsons doesn’t want people to panic. Dallas has utilized Parsons in multiple ways on defense, but he doesn’t necessarily want to be too far removed from rushing the passer.

It’s where Parsons is at his best. Average players don’t average 12-14 sacks each season. But with the Cowboys’ recent issues against the run, it’s prompted a conversation about switching him to an off-ball linebacker. Based on his post on December 21, the third-year star doesn’t want that to happen.

“Its because teams are running the ball and people like to panic !” Parsons wrote in response to an X post. “Im Probaly leading every category in pash rushing besides sacks! People are nuts ! And if people watch film they take shots and pass more when I’m off ball or out the game! We have to get better period!”

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn deserves praise for how he’s been able to maximize Parsons’ production. Considering he’s on track for another All-Pro season, it doesn’t really make sense to mix things up as they stand.

Parsons Speaks Out on ‘Fake Analysts’

As Heavy’s Matt Lombardo recently covered, Parsons has continued to speak his mind about all things Cowboys. On a recent episode of his podcast The Edge, he took aim at “fake analysts” and people who want the Cowboys to lose.

“Everyone just waits for the Cowboys to lose,” Parsons said. “I saw multiple analysts, people who are fake analysts, who somehow got jobs on TV, saying ‘there goes your boy, oh there he is, that’s the person we’ve been waiting for.’

He also called out former NFL players who do the same thing. Rather than support current NFL players, Parsons believes that they’re just waiting for failure so they can drop their takes.

“It’s almost to the point where it’s almost sick,” Parsons said. “Former players are waiting for other current players to fail, so they have something to talk about. It’s not even to just get into names, I mean, I feel like at this point you kind of know who you are.”

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Criticized by Former WR

Speaking of retired players taking aim at the Cowboys, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones volleyed at Mike McCarthy recently. After Dallas’ 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jones called out the Cowboys head coach on FS1.

“This is concerning,” Jones said to Colin Cowherd. “Where’s the energy on the road? None. Players dead. Sideline dead. That’s them coming off the bus not ready to play. That’s coaching!”

Of course, a three-score beatdown with little signs of a comeback is not ideal. But this is also a Cowboys team that just beat the Philadelphia Eagles and has defeated several teams in similar fashion.

In a way, Jones’ comments are exactly what Parsons is talking about. Whether there are critical problems with Dallas and they’re ability to win big games is debatable. But there is no good in hitting the panic button.