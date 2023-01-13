Micah Parsons Sends Message on Tom Brady Ahead of Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is looking forward to squaring off with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady once again, but the defender wants his teammates to know the NFL legend “bleeds the same way” as any other signal-caller. Parsons admitted it would be an achievement if the Cowboys to go down as the last team to defeat Brady, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion has given no indication about his future plans.

“It’s always cool going against Brady because, s***, none of us know when his last game is,” Parsons told reporters on January 12, 2023. “So, hopefully we get the win and get to be known for being the last [team to beat Brady]. If not, we’ll probably see him again next year, we know how he is.

“So, that’s what it’s about, but he’s just like any other quarterback. He bleeds the same way. He throws [the same way]. He’s just a better quarterback than most. So, the challenge is higher.”

Parsons has been winless the first two times the Cowboys have faced Brady since the linebacker entered the league. The pass rusher had a stellar performance against the Bucs in the season opener notching five tackles and sacking Brady twice.

Despite Parsons’ efforts, it was the Bucs that cruised to a 19-3 victory as the Cowboys offense sputtered. Brady threw for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception while completing 66.6% of his passes against Dallas in Week 1.

Brady on Wild Card Matchup: ‘I’m Sure This Will Be Our Best Week of Prep’

Prior to finding out the Buccaneers would play the Cowboys, Brady reacted to the possibility of facing the Cowboys for the third time in two seasons. Brady admitted the Bucs had familiarity with both Dallas and Philadelphia given their recent history.

“Both are very good, we played Dallas twice. …Once last year, once this year,” Brady explained during a January 8 press conference. “…So, it’s a little familiarity with both of them, and [we’ll be] ready to go whoever it is. I’m sure this will be our best week of prep. Gotta go out there and play our best.”

Brady on Losing Record: ‘The Team That Plays the Best That Day Is the Team That Advances’

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons managed to sack Tom Brady twice. Both in red zone, on 3rd down. "Those are the money downs," he said. "I’m thinking: It has to be now. We got to get off the field. They have to take this 3, especially if they’re in our territory."pic.twitter.com/xzI1cp7bvA — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 15, 2022

The Buccaneers enter the postseason as the lone team with a losing record, but Brady brushed off any concerns. The legendary quarterback emphasized that it is “the team that plays the best that day is the team that advances.”

“I was part of teams that were really good and didn’t make it very far,” Brady noted. “I’ve been with teams that were fighting really hard and made it a long way. So, everything will be determined by what we do from here going forward. Hopefully, we’ve learned a lot from what’s happened over the course of the season, and now we just got to go put our best foot out there. Offensively, defensively, special teams, got to get a lot of guys healthy and put our best group out there and see if we can go [win].

“It really doesn’t matter. You don’t think about winning anything more than one game, so. You can only win one game a week. The team that wins is the one that plays the best that day, not the team that had the best record or the home field. The team that plays the best that day is the team that advances.”