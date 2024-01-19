Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Rips Skip Bayless in New Post

There has been a lot of criticism thrown the Dallas Cowboys way, but linebacker Micah Parsons has heard enough from Skip Bayless. The FOX Sports host came after Parsons in a recent post, but Parsons is firing back.

On January 14, Bayless went on X to take a shot at the third-year pass rusher after Dallas’ loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“Can’t wait for Micah Parsons’ podcast tomorrow,” Bayless wrote. “That’s what he does best.”

On January 19, Parsons finally came back to the post and went scorched earth on Bayless.

“You just a hating ass mf who mad I ain’t want to do your show?!” Parsons replied. “Where was all this when you were on my nuts wanting me to come on your show every Tuesday!! You lame asf skip real shit, fake ass cowboys fan!!”

Parsons has done his show The Edge since the early parts of the 2023 NFL season and is a natural in the setting. At least based on the Cowboys star’s words, it sounds like Bayless wanted a piece of that.

It may have been similar to New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers’ weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. But after this latest interaction, it’s hard to see Bayless and Parsons ever working together.

Does Skip Bayless Have a Point?

Bayless’ backhanded criticism is petty, but he clearly wasn’t impressed by Parsons’ performance. After another exceptional season with 14 sacks, expectations were high for the edge rusher and the Cowboys.

But Parsons only hit Packers QB Jordan Love once and did not record a sack. He also did not register another stat of any kind, save for his two combined tackles. After a season like Parsons just had, it’s important to remember how elite he is.

But he is also a representation of the Cowboys’ playoff issues under head coach Mike McCarthy. Parsons has just one sack in four playoff games, although he has also registered three passes defended and three tackles for loss.

Either way, his top-tier production in the regular season has yet to translate to the playoffs. It’s hard to do, but also something Dallas needs from Parsons if they want to win games.

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Speaks on Playoff Exit

Now that McCarthy has been confirmed to return for the 2024 season, the coach is able to speak on his thoughts going forward. As Heavy’s Sean Deveney recently covered, McCarthy believes the team is a “championship” program although they have work to do.

“My message would be this: We have established a championship program,” McCarthy said. “It’s just not the world championship yet. We know how to win, we know how to train to win. We have the right people. But we have not crossed the threshold of winning playoff games. And it’s extremely disappointing to be sitting here talking about it. But I know how to win. We will get over threshold.”

It may be hard for Cowboys fans to believe that considering his 1-3 playoff record. But he can hang his hat on the two NFC East titles Dallas has won in three years.

No matter what, though, there is serious pressure on McCarthy and Cowboys to get over that threshold next season.