Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Blasts Buccaneers RB for ‘P—-‘ Play After Week 1 Loss

The Dallas Cowboys are reeling from a disappointing 19-3 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and linebacker Micah Parsons is not happy.

Dallas had a nightmare start to the season with a two-score loss to Tampa Bay, which included quarterback Dak Prescott fracturing his thumb. As Heavy has covered, Prescott is expected to be out 6-8 weeks.

While much of the team struggled, Parsons got off to a great start with two sacks and two tackles for losses. However, a viral play from the evening was when Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette caught the linebacker on a block.

Parsons takes a shot from Fournette, but only as he is being blocked by Tampa Bay tackle Josh Wells. The Cowboys star didn’t like getting hit from his peripheral, and he also doesn’t like Twitter saying he got pancaked.

“Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight p—- !! Stop hyping this weak a– shit it’s football!!” Parsons Tweeted late on September 11.

After a loss, it can be understandable that Parsons isn’t happy. But it’s clear he doesn’t want to be put on a viral highlight reel for a block after a great performance either.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Parsons Comes Up Big Against Buccaneers

There wasn’t a lot for Cowboys fans to cheer for on Sunday night. Besides Prescott’s injury, the team was outgained 152-71 in rushing yards and the team was out of the game against an average-looking Tom Brady by the third quarter.

But Parsons did his best to keep Dallas in it, especially with his first sack of the NFL season. With Brady and Tampa Bay trying to convert a 3rd and 5 in the Cowboys’ redzone, Parsons got home for a huge stop.

It’s an impressive adjustment from Parsons, who gets to Brady as he’s falling down. The Buccaneers QB has a slight move to try and avoid the edge rusher, but Parsons gets enough of Brady’s legs to bring him down.

Tampa ended up walking away with zero points on that drive but drove down to the redzone again the next drive. Parsons was clutch again, sacking Brady on a 3rd and 3.

MICAH PARSONS CAN’T BE STOPPED

pic.twitter.com/oLJJjNjpWv — PFF (@PFF) September 12, 2022

While it ended up not mattering due to the Cowboys’ offense not being able to score, Parsons registered his sacks in huge moments that kept Dallas in the game for the first half.

Cowboys LB Takes Another ‘L’ to a Fan

Before the game, Parsons was adding to his brief but strong legacy with younger fans by playing “rock, paper, scissors.” A video shared by the NFL’s official Twitter account shows the linebacker going down a line of young fans and playing the game.

Parsons may have been adding a little extra to his comments about the block from Fournette by quote-tweeting the video and saying he “took two Ls in one night smh,” but could also just be referring to the Cowboys’ loss to the Buccaneers.

Damm I took two Ls in one night smh! https://t.co/iXkoSr944V — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 12, 2022

The road forward for the Cowboys is going to be tough and will depend on how the team handles the situation at quarterback. The good thing is that they can rely on Parsons to get the job done and keep fans happy at the same time.