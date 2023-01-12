Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Brushes off Pro Bowl, Tyreek Hill in Viral Super Bowl Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys may not be entering the playoffs the way they want to, but Micah Parsons is still fully confident that the team is about to make a run.

Dallas suffered a 26-6 defeat to the Washington Commanders in the final game of the regular season, putting a dent in the Cowboys’ momentum as they enter the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

If Parsons’ latest post is any indicator, he’s not too worried. The Cowboys edge rusher said on January 11 that he won’t be able to participate in the Pro Bowl Games due to playing in the Super Bowl itself.

“Sorry ima be in [the Super] Bowl but in confident @cheetah will hold it down for me in my absence!” Parsons wrote.

Not only is Parsons predicting that he and the Cowboys will be playing in Super Bowl LVII, but he’s also throwing a verbal jab toward Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his squad.

Parsons is famously vocal online, so it’s no surprise that he had this kind of response to the NFL’s Tweet. However, it will be interesting to see if he can back it up.

Micah Parsons Demands That Dallas Steps Up

In terms of the most surprising results of Week 18, the Cowboys’ 26-6 defeat to the Commanders has to be in contention. Washington had nothing to play for and started backup QB Sam Howell, but they handled Dallas with ease.

Several members of the Cowboys organization spoke emphatically after the result, including Parsons. The 23-year-old defender made a point that Dallas is in a great position with the quality of young talent on the squad.

“Everybody should look at themselves in the mirror,” Parsons said, as Heavy previously covered. “And say, ‘What do we really want?’ … I’m not going to be young forever. I already realized that with what my body is going through. I want to win while I got this chance.”

Dallas is certainly in a place to compete with the current roster, but the majority of the young talent are players who haven’t won a playoff game or made a Super Bowl run.

Cowboys & Buccaneers Face Off in Week 1 Rematch

All the way back in Week 1 of the regular season, Dallas opened their 2022 campaign against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It seemed like a great opportunity to get a win over an eventual playoff team, but it instead was a discouraging start.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered a broken thumb in the contest that ruled him out for the majority of the game and the next five weeks. Dallas was never really in the game, losing 19-3 in Arlington, Texas.

However, Parsons did send a statement against the Buccaneers. The second-year Dallas star sacked Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady twice, setting the table for another big season with the Cowboys.

Parsons ended the regular season with 13.5 total sacks, just eclipsing his rookie year total. The Cowboys know that Parsons can beat the members of the Buccaneers’ offensive line, but he now has to do it in a playoff game.