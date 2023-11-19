Vomiting Micah Parsons ‘Was About to Explode’ During Cowboys Win

It was a career day for the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons. On Sunday in Dallas’ blowout win over the Panthers in Charlotte, Parsons had a hand in three sacks on rookie quarterback Bryce Young, but also felt more than a bit queasy. That’s because Parsons, as reported by the Cowboys themselves, vomited on the sidelines twice. But, the team also said, he was not sick.

Hmm. So, what gives?

Per Jon Machota of The Athletic, Parsons took some C4 energy powder before the game, but after he did so, it did not sit right with him. “I got some water to help put it down,” Parsons said. “By the fifth play it felt like my heart was gonna jump outta my chest. I felt like I was about to explode. I’m never doing that sh** again.”

No one wants Micah Parsons’ heart to jump outta his chest, of course. But, if it helps him play like he did Sunday? In all, Parsons was given credit for 2.5 sacks (tied for a career high) and six tackles on the day. He had three quarterback hits and was credited with two tackles for loss.

Cowboys Defense Ruled Day vs. Panthers

While the Cowboys offense was effective in maintaining its efficiency, it was Micah Parsons and the defense that ruled the day. In all, the Cowboys racked up seven sacks on Young, for a loss of 46 yards total, and limited Carolina to 13 first downs. Carolina had 187 yards of total offense and committed eight penalties for 90 yards.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, steadily tallied 311 yards, had no turnovers, and committed five penalties for 45 yards. Dallas had 23 first downs on the day.

Young totaled just 129 yards passing on 16 completions on the day. The Cowboys got a game-breaking play on an interception from DaRon Bland, who managed a pick-6 after stepping in front of a pass at the Cowboys’ 30-yard line. Bland’s score took a competitive, 24-10 game and turned it into a 30-10 rout.

It was, incredibly, Bland’s fourth pick-6 of the season. Not bad for a second-year former fifth-round pick.

Cowboys Defense Defined by Star After ‘Speechless’ Week

But as always, the Cowboys’ defense is defined by what Micah Parsons does, and his ability to be aggressive and attack the quarterback was especially gratifying to see after he had a rough week, individually, in the Cowboys’ win over the Giants. Dallas moved Parsons off the line for chunks of that game and, for the first time in his career, Micah Parsons played a 60-minute football game and did not make a tackle.

He complained about it on Twitter/X last Sunday, writing, “I ain’t been this speechless in a long time!”

Later in the week, given some time to think, Parsons softened his stance. Instead of harping on the lack of opportunities in Week 10, he looked ahead to Week 11.

“I always say, I got next week,” Parsons said. “People always say, dead today, gone tomorrow. I get a great opportunity. I think that was one of three games where I didn’t have a sack. I think the production is there. My presence is felt. You look at what I’m — it’s getting to the point where these QBs are taking one read and running outside of the pocket, scared for their lives so I don’t think it’s anything about production-wise.”

Indeed not. If there are questions about Micah Parsons’ production, feel free to ask Bryce Young.