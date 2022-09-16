Cowboys Make Final Call on Michael Gallup’s Status Ahead of Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys offense needs all the help it with Dak Prescott out but Michael Gallup isn’t ready to contribute just yet.

Gallup has been ruled out of the Week 2 matchup against the Bengals as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL in January. The Cowboys have been optimistic about his progress but it’ll be at least another week until he sees the field.

“Michael’s done an excellent job of hitting those (injury rehab) targets, and I think we’re kind of in the final stages here,” coach Mike McCarthy said Friday.

Mike McCarthy: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) won’t play Sunday. Yesterday was his first practice in pads since injury McCarthy: “I think we’re in the final stages. He had good soreness today. It will be great to get him out there for a full week next week. He looks great.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 16, 2022

Gallup inked a five-year, $62.5 million extension in March, earning $27 million in guarantees, which included a $10 million signing bonus. Prior to the ACL tear, Gallup missed time with a strained his left calf, finishing with 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave an optimistic update on Gallup prior to Week 1, expressing that the team is simply being cautious with someone who is expected to play a big part in their game plan for the foreseeable future.

“If this were the Super Bowl, Gallup would be lining up and playing. If against Tampa were the Super Bowl, he would be lining up and playing,” Jones said. “And, so, we’re going to be cautious — not cautious, but conservative — with him. He won’t be out there more than likely against Tampa, but if it were the Super Bowl, he would be playing. He’s that ready.”

CeeDee Lamb Flop in Opener Concerning for Cowboys

The Cowboys passing game struggled against the Bucs, even before Dak Prescott went down. What was especially concerning was the lack of production from new No. 1 CeeDee Lamb, who had just two catches for 29 yards. Jones had a firm message for Lamb after being shut down.

“People are covering your best receiver. That happens. What do you do? You’ve got to play through being covered. You’ve got to catch balls covered,” Jones said after the matchup. “You can’t, just because they doubled you up, not make some plays.”

Lamb averaged more than 1,000 yards in his first two seasons and has 11 touchdowns to his name. But the attention as “the guy” in the wide receiver corps is something he’ll have to get used to.

“This is the world CeeDee is living in now,” McCarthy said. “He’s going to get all the attention. That was apparent Sunday, and just definitely look at Cincinnati’s (defense), their philosophy, particularly from a coverage standpoint. They have the doubles and so forth in their plan, whether they do it with a lurker or a thief or however you want to look at it. It’s part of the challenge that’s in front of him.”

Cowboys Set to Start Cooper Rush at QB

Lamb’s role as the top pass-catcher will take on an even more important role this week with Dak Prescott sidelined with a thumb injury. In his stead, the Cowboys will start Cooper Rush at quarterback.

“As far as Cooper Rush, we don’t feel like there are really any limitations on what we want to do,” McCarthy said. “He’s as rehearsed in this offense as anybody. … Cooper’s strength is his confidence in his detail. When he steps up, so much about the command of the huddle.”

Rush has spent a lot of time in the Cowboys organization but Sunday will mark just his second start as a pro. In his lone start last year in relief of Prescott, Rush threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings, helping lead the Cowboys to a 20-16 victory.