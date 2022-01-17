Cowboys May Act With ‘Urgency’ on Coaching Swap, Says Insider

One week ago, it appeared laughable to consider Mike McCarthy’s future with the Dallas Cowboys as anything but safe, yet the rumors are buzzing after the team’s unexpected first-round postseason exit. Heading into the playoffs, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer threw out the idea that the Cowboys could consider replacing McCarthy for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn if the team disappointed in the playoffs.

Following the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers, Breer followed up by adding that owner Jerry Jones “may act with more urgency than he has in the past.”

“The combination of a club playoff record for penalties, and game-management issues at the end of Sunday’s game puts McCarthy in a weird spot coming out of the season,” Breer detailed on January 17. “The Cowboys brass loves defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and the team seems to be on the precipice of losing him (he’s a leader for the Broncos’ job, and has gotten interest from just about every team with an opening). Would they shuffle things around to hang on to Quinn? We’ll see.

“Jerry Jones’s postgame message shouldn’t be ignored, either. He clearly believes his team is in a championship window. And he’s right about that. So he may act with more urgency than he has in the past.”

The Cowboys Led the NFL in Penalties

It may seem like an overreaction to consider replacing McCarthy after just two seasons, and only Jones knows if this is truly on the table. That said, consider a few factors as to why McCarthy’s name is being brought up in these coaching rumors. The Cowboys led the NFL with 127 penalties, a stat that no team wants to hold.

This issue was once again brought to the forefront after the Cowboys had 14 penalties for 89 yards in their disappointing loss to the Niners. This is a separate issue to more clock management woes from McCarthy and his staff to end their season. The Cowboys opted to run the ball up the middle of the field on what would be the final play of the game despite holding zero timeouts.

The Cowboys Could Consider Firing McCarthy in Favor of Moore or Quinn: Report

Prior to kickoff of the Wild Card matchup, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported the Cowboys could consider promoting offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to the head coaching position if the team lost to the 49ers. La Canfora noted that the Cowboys hold Moore in high regard and do not want to lose the assistant this offseason.

“Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may consider a coaching change should the team fall short of expectations this season, league sources said, with both of his top assistants to head coach Mike McCarthy drawing serious head coaching interest from other teams,” La Canfora explained. “…Several sources who know Jones well indicated that a loss in the wild card round would prompt Jones to at least consider the direction of the team as coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore prepare for numerous head coaching interviews.

“…Dak Prescott has done his best work with Moore in charge and Jones is very comfortable with the coordinator’s demeanor and progress, viewing him internally as a future head coach as well. Losing Moore would be viewed by the Jones family as a significant departure, and although McCarthy has won a Lombardi Trophy, he took the job knowing Jones wanted to keep Moore as coordinator. McCarthy’s two-year tenure has also been filled with plenty of ups and downs.

“‘If this season doesn’t end the way Jerry thinks it should, don’t be surprised if Kellen Moore is their next head coach much sooner than later,'” said one source who knows Jones well. “‘He does not want to lose him.'”