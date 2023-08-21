Promising Cowboys DB Could Be a Surprise Cut in Coming Weeks

The Dallas Cowboys are facing several “good” problems as they approach the 53-man roster deadline, but it will mean letting talented players go. Depth is crucial for any NFL team and the Cowboys are hoping that they’re as strong as ever as young players compete for final roster spots.

One such group is in the secondary as Dallas attempts to round out the safeties. Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker, Jayron Kearse, and Israel Mukuamu are seemingly locks to make the squad, but Markquese Bell and Juanyeh Thomas are battling for the last spot to round out the group, if Dallas rolls with five safeties this year like they did in 2022.

Bell has a slight edge in experience, but Thomas has become one of the surprises of training camp. SI.com’s Jonathan Alfano recently analyzed Thomas, stating that he’s giving himself a legitimate chance for the final roster.

“The Cowboys are looking for added depth behind their top three safeties of Donovan Wilson, Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker, and Thomas has been a clear standout during the preseason,” Alfano wrote. “Thomas could potentially cement his roster spot with another strong performance Saturday’s preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.”

It would be a massive step forward for Thomas, but it would mark a difficult start to Bell’s second NFL season. The 2022 UDFA made the Cowboys’ roster last year, but he’s facing stark competition to do it again.

Thomas Making Big Plays in Preseason

During the Cowboys’ 2022 training camp, Bell impressed the team well enough to become the fifth safety on Mike McCarthy’s roster, partially thanks to strong special teams performances. Thomas made the practice squad last year, but he was never able to achieve an elevation to the main roster. However, he is making a serious case to start the season on the 53-man squad.

The tackle below, made by Thomas during the second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, is just an example of what Dallas has seen so far.

There's been little opportunity in kickoff coverage this preseason for the Cowboys, as kicker Brandon Aubrey is 8-for-8 on touchbacks. Only chance came Saturday on a Bryan Anger free kick after a safety. No surprise: S Juanyeh Thomas made tackle. pic.twitter.com/s5TBnFxmi3 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 20, 2023

Being able to contribute on special teams is what players like Thomas and Bell have to do to make the roster, but Thomas also made another highlight by picking off Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence in the preseason opener.

Meanwhile, Bell has impressed in his own ways this offseason. The team is paying close attention to both players as they get ready to pick their group, but the duo are making it difficult to separate.

Bell Racks Up Tackles for Cowboys

Thomas pulled down the interception from Lawrence, but Bell was far from quiet against the Jaguars. The former Florida A&M star led the squad in total tackles with 10 and he also chipped in a pass break-up.

The two safeties’ differing contributions seem to signify what they do best for the Cowboys: Bell has shown impressive reading of the game since his preseason debut last year, while Thomas is showing his ability to make plays on the ball when targeted. Besides his interception, Thomas also earned a PD against the Seahawks.

What could hurt Thomas’ chances was a poor decision against Seattle: the second-year safety was flagged for taunting, progressing a Seahawks drive that eventually ended with a touchdown. Whether that could be a deciding factor for a roster spot is unclear.