Mike McCarthy Sends 5-Word Message After Cowboys’ Loss to Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys may have lost their Week 9 showdown to the Philadelphia Eagles, but they remain as confident as ever.

The Cowboys came up just short of their goal of beating the Eagles, losing 28-23 to Philadelphia. However, they did so in a manner that should inspire confidence considering they drove 79 yards down field with under a minute remaining and came within four yards of scoring the game-winning touchdown.

During the postgame press conference, head coach Mike McCarthy sent a strong message about his team in the aftermath of a tough loss.

“We know who we are,” said McCarthy on Sunday, November 5. “We needed to make one more play tonight. … I love the way our team plays.”

Cowboys Blew Several Opportunities to Win Game

The Cowboys had several key plays in the fourth quarter that didn’t go their way. Those plays ultimately decided the result in a one-possession game.

While trailing 28-17 with a little over 10 minutes remaining on fourth down in the fourth quarter, Dak Prescott completed a pass to tight end Luke Schoonmaker that was initially ruled a touchdown. However, upon further review, the play was overturned with Schoonmaker being ruled short of the goal line.

This was ruled not a TD for Luke Schoonmaker pic.twitter.com/sAMUUE7CvL — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 6, 2023

On the Cowboys’ ensuing drive that cut the score to 28-to-23, Dallas went for the two-point conversion on the next play. Prescott ran to the right end near the sideline for the two-point conversion. After it was initially ruled successful, the play was reviewed and overturned.

On their last drive, Prescott drove Dallas from their own 14-yard line to the Eagles’ 11-yard line in the span of 19 seconds with 27 seconds remaining on the clock. However, Prescott took a sack for an 11-yard loss on the ensuing play. Following an incomplete pass with five seconds remaining, Dallas committed a delay of game penalty before the final play which saw CeeDee Lamb tackled — before fumbling — at the Eagles’ 4-yard line.

In other words, McCarthy’s assessment that the Cowboys just needed one more play was actually accurate. The problem is, Dallas fumbled away three different opportunities to seal the game — but still came up short.

Micah Parsons Sends Strong Message on Cowboys After Loss

Despite the loss, not only does McCarthy remain confident, so does the rest of the team. Linebacker Micah Parsons had his own strong message for the Cowboys following the game.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“Sunday’s loss to the Eagles doesn’t change how Micah Parsons feels about what the Dallas Cowboys can accomplish: ‘It’s all about runs. We just gotta click at the right time and make our run.'”

The Cowboys may be two-and-a-half games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, but they still have a Week 14 matchup with Dallas on their schedule. Parsons is obviously looking forward to the rematch.

“I’m not even going to spit fuel in the fire,” said Parsons. “We’ll see them again in four weeks.”

Prescott — who threw for a season-high 374 passing yards with zero interceptions — also stressed how close Dallas was to victory.

“It sucks in the moment, but there’s a lot of good we can take (from this game.) … We’re doing things the right way,” said Prescott following the game. “It’s just an inch here, an inch there. We gotta find a way to gain that.”