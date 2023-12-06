Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy to Have Emergency Surgery Ahead of Eagles Game

The latest Dallas Cowboys news is cause for some concern as the team announced head coach Mike McCarthy is having an emergency surgery. The abdominal procedure is not expected to keep McCarthy from coaching against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

“JUST IN: Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy experienced abdominal pain this morning that warranted an evaluation that yielded an acute appendicitis diagnosis,” Dallas Cowboys’ Nick Harris detailed with a December 6 message on X. “He is slated for surgery this afternoon but is anticipating coaching on Sunday against the Eagles.”



Cowboys Rumors: Dan Quinn Would Be Most Likely Candidate to Fill in as Head Coach vs. Eagles

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn on Mike McCarthy: ““You think that tough Irishman is gonna miss this game? We certainly expect him to be rocking by game day.” pic.twitter.com/FoSFN8kDXs — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 6, 2023

While there is no indication McCarthy will not coach, it is worth keeping an eye on as Sunday approaches. McCarthy’s health is clearly the priority above the Week 14 matchup. If McCarthy is unable to recover in time for the Sunday Night Football matchup, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn would be a prime candidate to serve as Cowboys head coach.

“While it appears Cowboys hope Mike McCarthy will coach Sunday night, it is worth noting DC Dan Quinn served as HC when McCarthy tested positive for Covid and missed game at NOLA,” ESPN’s Ed Werder detailed on X on December 6. “Difference this time is McCarthy is the play-caller. He wasn’t then. Brian Schottenheimer is OC.”

Dallas Cowboys News: Will Mike McCarthy Coach vs. Philadelphia Eagles?

#Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy experienced abdominal pain this morning and has been diagnosed with appendicitis. He is scheduled to undergo surgery later today. The Cowboys still expect him to coach on Sunday night vs. the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/1HqWdZgQGE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 6, 2023

The Cowboys have a contingency plan in place in case McCarthy is unable to be present. Quinn emphasized that the team expects McCarthy to make a full recovery.

“Dan Quinn didn’t want to go there if McCarthy misses the game and Brian Schottenheimer takes over as play caller,” The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins noted on X. “‘I don’t anticipate that happening. I see this tough guy making it back.'”

Quinn revealed that McCarthy came into the office on Wednesday, December 6 but was not feeling himself. The Cowboys medical staff diagnosed acute appendicitis which prompted the surgery recommendation.

“Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said Coach Mike McCarthy didn’t look good this morning,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill said on X on December 6. “He complained of stomach pain and initially tried to fight through it. It was too much to deal with so he went to see the medical people, where he was diagnosed.”

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Dallas Is a 3.5-Point Favorite in the Dallas-Philly Spread

Mike McCarthy on Sunday pic.twitter.com/HFnHqRpOf1 — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) December 6, 2023

The latest Cowboys news shows the point spread continues to move away from the Eagles. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite against Philadelphia. The Cowboys were initially a three-point favorite in the opening NFL odds.

Heavy Sports computer projections powered by Quarter4 has the spread much closer with Dallas narrowly favored by .5 points. The projections give the Cowboys a 52% chance to win the rivalry contest.

“Cowboys HC Dan Quinn says Mike McCarthy has always had contingency plans for things like this,” NFL Network’s Jane Slater detailed on X. “Quinn said he saw McCarthy this morning that he didn’t look good. Asked if McCarthy would be there Sunday. ‘you think that tough Irishman is gonna miss this game’ (acute appendicitis).”