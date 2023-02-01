Cowboys Urged to Sign 3-Time All-Pro Who Wants to ‘Be a Cowboy’

The Dallas Cowboys have an interesting offseason ahead, but the NFC East franchise is already being linked to a free agency move for a three-time All-Pro.

Now that the 2022 season is done and dusted for the Cowboys, the team is looking forward to improving the team this offseason. One potential name that Sports Illustrated’s Mike D’Abate has suggested is corner Patrick Peterson.

Peterson has three All-Pro selections on his resume, and is coming off an impressive late-career stint with the Minnesota Vikings. D’Abate believes that signing Peterson, who grew up as a Cowboys fan, is worth pursuing.

“If Peterson still has the pining to play in Dallas, a prospective pairing should at least be worth pursuing heading into 2023,” D’Abate wrote. “It may be said that he is as viable of an option for an NFL defensive backfield as he was when he signed with the Vikings in March 2021 after 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.”

Peterson has been one of the NFL’s biggest stars since entering the league in 2011, and now may be the perfect time to strike a partnership between the two sides.

Peterson Turns Back the Clock with Vikings

After his final two years with the Cardinals, Peterson was still a top-end corner in the league but was two years removed from his last Pro Bowl and another two years removed from his last All-Pro selection.

But after getting settled in 2021, Peterson became a QB nightmare in his second campaign. The 32-year-old brought down five interceptions and registered 15 passes defended, according to PFR.

For the record, both the interceptions and PDs totals are the second-highest of his career. His 56 solo tackles are the second-highest mark of his career, and his three tackles for loss are ties his 2019 total.

It wasn’t quite his best career year, but it was the best season Peterson had since 2012. Granted, it’s worth mentioning that he gave up five touchdowns and 309 yards after the catch.

He can feast or famine, which honestly fits right in with players like Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and the way defensive coordinator Dan Quinn coaches the defense to pursue takeaways and big plays.

Cowboys Have Been a ‘Dream’ for Peterson

Back in December of 2021, Peterson was asked about his future during a press conference for the Vikings. He was set to be a free agent again after his first season and deal with Minnesota, and the corner made it clear he’s always wanted to play in Dallas.

“Growing up,” Peterson said. “My dreams were to be a Cowboy. But at the end of the day, that didn’t happen… Still got time on the table because I still got some tread still left on the tires.”

A season later, the former LSU star is coming off a career resurgence. That may raise his price tag and could make him an unfeasible option for the Cowboys, as Spotrac estimates his current market value at $6.4 million for 2023.

But if Peterson is willing to maybe take a paycut or Dallas owner Jerry Jones is comfortable shifting around contracts and roster spots, it’s certainly a move that the Cowboys could pull off.