Cowboys Could Make Sneaky Quarterback Trade With Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys rumors are going to swirl throughout the offseason about the team making a potential quarterback trade. Likewise, the Vikings rumors are surging after Minnesota scored a whopping three points against the Raiders in Week 14.

Minnesota has massive uncertainty at quarterback with Kirk Cousins recovering from an ACL injury. Cousins will also be a free agent in 2024. The clock appears to have struck midnight for Josh Dobbs who was benched against Las Vegas.

Enter the Cowboys, who have three quarterback and a massive bill coming due with star players set to receive lucrative extensions. Dak Prescott is not going anywhere and has emerged as the favorite for the NFL MVP award. This leaves a potential decision about the futures of Trey Lance and Cooper Rush. All three quarterbacks are under contract for 2024.

Heavy Sports previously detailed why Seattle could be a landing spot for Lance. Yet, the Vikings have even more urgency to add a quarterback than the Seahawks given the team’s current situation.

As an added bonus, Lance is a Minnesota native, so the Vikings would be a homecoming of sorts. Lance was a standout quarterback at Marshall High School where he was a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.

33rd Team’s Connor Livesay labels Lance as one of the NFL players who are a surprise trade candidate this offseason. The Vikings are among the teams that the NFL analyst has as a potential trade partner for the Cowboys.

“When the Dallas Cowboys traded for Trey Lance this offseason, questions regarding Dak Prescott were at the forefront of the conversation,” Livesay wrote in a December 8 article titled, “Surprising NFL Players Who Could Be Traded This Offseason.” “Prescott has answered those questions with an MVP-caliber season. This offseason, he’s likely looking to receive his second big-money contract extension with the Cowboys.

“… If the Cowboys stick with Rush at QB2, they could start calling quarterback-needy teams that missed out on Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Lance might raise the ceiling on Dallas’ QB2 spot, but the Cowboys could get a better return for Lance than what they paid from teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints or Seattle Seahawks. If those teams miss out on the top passers in the draft, they could see Lance as a viable option.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Could Look to Trade Trey Lance or Cooper Rush

Dallas could opt to stick with all three quarterbacks once again, but this is an expensive proposition. Prescott’s cap hit is slated to be a sizable $59.4 million in the final year of a $160 million deal. This is partly why the Cowboys must sign Prescott to an extension this offseason in order to lower this number.

Lance’s cap hit spikes from $940,000 in 2023 to $5.3 million in 2024, a lot of money for a third-string quarterback. Rush is the most reasonably priced of the three signal-callers with a $2.8 million cap hit. The veteran will be in the final season of a two-year, $5 million deal.

Assuming Cousins does not return, Rush or Lance would represent an upgrade from the Vikings current quarterback situation. There are sure to be plenty of Vikings rumors offering potential solutions (including Lance) this offseason. Dallas traded a fourth-round pick to the 49ers for Lance.

If the Cowboys explore moving the quarterback, it will be interesting to see what Dallas could net in a new deal for Lance. The 23-year-old quarterback will still have trade value given Lance is less than three years removed from being the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

