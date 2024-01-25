Cowboys Projected to Add ‘Turnover Machine’ to Defense

After another disappointing postseason defeat, the Dallas Cowboys‘ focus turns to the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Cowboys have myriad needs on both sides of the football. From fortifying the offensive line or perhaps getting younger and more affordable at wide receiver on offense, or bolstering the linebacking corps on defense, Jerry Jones has the opportunity to significantly add to the talent on this roster via free agency and the draft.
Likewise, safety is going to be a position under the microscope for the cowboys.
In CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso’s latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, Dallas comes away with one of the premier safeties in the upcoming class, Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin.
“Nubin is a three-down safety who,” Trapasso writes. “Given the Cowboys’ pass-rush capabilities, could become a turnover machine in Dallas.”
The Cowboys were certainly at their best defensively this season, playing with a lead which allowed defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to dial up extra pressure with Micah Parsons and Dallas’ stable of pass rushers. Nubin could certainly benefit on the back-end.
Last season for the Golden Gophers, Nubin produced 53 total tackles, intercepted five passes, broke up four more, while adding one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Tyler Nubin NFL Draft Scouting Report
Nubin’s versatility gives him the chance to wind up getting pushed up draft boards across the league, including in the Cowboys’ war room.
At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Nubin isn’t just a ballhawk who picked off 13 passes across four seasons as a starter at Minnesota, but his versatility gives him the chance to be a real weapon in an NFL secondary.
“Nubin is an experienced safety who can play both free and strong responsibilities,” Pro Football Focus writes, listing Nubin as the No. 30 ranked prospect in this year’s class. “He’s reliable in run defense, but his most impressive trait is his anticipation in coverage. There are more athletic safeties in this class, but few, if any, can see the game better than Nubin.”
PFF credits Nubin with an 89.2 overall grade, pointing out that he had an elite 20 percent forced incompletion rate, while allowing just six completions on 20 targets during the 2023 college football season.
“In coverage,” Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network writes. “Nubin is fluid, physical, adaptable, efficient, variable with his technique, a quick processor, and a ravenous turnover generator. In run support, Nubin is a tenacious downhill attacker with instant angle recognition skills, play strength, and tackling ability.”
Cowboys Legend Still Believes in Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has yet to lead Dallas to the NFC Championship Game, let alone a Super Bowl appearance, but one legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn’t ready to write him off.
“I still believe in Dak,” Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman told reporters via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Until you do it, there’s always those criticisms. And I know Peyton Manning went through that his first three years, he didn’t win a playoff game, and then you look back on it now and you can’t imagine that anybody questioned whether or not he could win a playoff game.”
Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, and how the Cowboys approach the quarterback’s future could hold the key for how aggressive the organization is able to be in free agency this offseason.