Cowboys Projected to Add ‘Turnover Machine’ to Defense

After another disappointing postseason defeat, the Dallas Cowboys‘ focus turns to the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Cowboys have myriad needs on both sides of the football. From fortifying the offensive line or perhaps getting younger and more affordable at wide receiver on offense, or bolstering the linebacking corps on defense, Jerry Jones has the opportunity to significantly add to the talent on this roster via free agency and the draft.

Likewise, safety is going to be a position under the microscope for the cowboys.

In CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso’s latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, Dallas comes away with one of the premier safeties in the upcoming class, Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin.