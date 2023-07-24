Former 49ers WR Signing with Patriots in Free Agency: Report

The San Francisco 49ers are seeing one of their former weapons get his next NFL shot as he signs with the New England Patriots in free agency. It’s a major moment for Jalen Hurd, who has not been on an NFL roster in two years and dealt with major injury issues as a 49ers player.

The news was first reported by Jordan Schultz on July 24, stating that the player and the Patriots have agreed on a deal.

“Breaking: The #Patriots have agreed to terms with former #49ers 3rd-round selection and Baylor standout, WR Jalen Hurd, per source,” Schultz wrote on Twitter.

Since joining the 49ers as the 67th overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft, Hurd has been dealt a brutal hand when it comes to injuries. A back injury sidelined him for the 2019 season, a torn ACL wiped out the 2020 season, and another knee issue forced him out for the 2021 campaign.

In that sense, it will be interesting to see where Hurd is at physically. There was always a substantial amount of talent in the 27-year-old player while he was at Tennessee, but he has not had a proper opportunity to realize that potential in the NFL.

Hurd Stars at Tennessee Before 49ers Career

Hurd started his college career as a running back with the Volunteers in 2014, quickly making an impact for Tennessee. The 6’4″ weapon’s showcased a high top speed and lateral quickness, totaling 1120 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns as a freshman according to Sports Reference.

He bettered his rookie season the following year with 1285 rushing yards and 191 receiving yards, reaching the endzone 14 times in the process. Hurd seemed like a potential Heisman candidate going into 2016, but he played just seven games and was announced to transfer to Baylor before the end of the season.

However, a swap to Baylor and to the wide receiver position translated well. After sitting out in 2017, Hurd totaled 946 receiving yards and 209 rushing yards in 2018. He also scored 7 touchdowns in his sole season with the Bears.

Hurd’s New Patriots Teammate Speaks on Ex-49ers QB

By signing with the Patriots, Hurd will be reuniting with former San Francisco teammate and current New England WR Kendrick Bourne. Bourne and Hurd overlapped on the 49ers during the 2019 and 2020 seasons before Bourne signed with the Patriots in the 2021 offseason.

Bourne recently worked out with former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick, who has not been in the NFL since 2016. The 27-year-old receiver spoke with TMZ Sports after the workout and said that the 35-year-old QB looks good and like he could still play for several years.

“Man, he looks great,” Bourne said on July 24. “He looks good, the arm looks strong. He got a rocket of an arm … he got another good six years left.”

Bourne and Kaepernick never actually played together but exited and joined the 49ers organization in the same 2017 offseason. Six years later, Kaepernick is still looking for his chance to return to the league while Bourne (and Hurd) try to capitalize on their time with the Patriots.