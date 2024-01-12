Cowboys DT Projected to Depart Team in Free Agency, Potentially Sign with Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are not worrying about free agency, but they are being projected to see a former third-round pick leave the organization. Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is in his third year with Dallas, but will be a free agent this spring.

Gallimore has been a useful player for the Cowboys since joining the team in 2020. However, he has seen his role reduced over the past two years. Now, Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder is linking Gallimore to the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals in free agency.

“[Gallimore’s] production is underwhelming, but he’s also buried on the Cowboys’ depth chart behind Osa Odighizuwa, who is having an excellent season,” Holder writes. “The Oklahoma product hasn’t gotten much playing time this year, but he was a quality prospect coming out of college who could make an impact on both phases of the game. In free agency, he’ll likely be looking for an opportunity to start on a short-term deal, so it will be vital for him to make the most of the snaps he gets this weekend.”

As Holder mentions, Odighizuwa has established himself as one of the NFL’s better defensive tackles. It seemed inevitable that Gallimore would be leaving once he was no longer considered a starter.

Gallimore’s Career So Far

Due to injuries and other issues, Gallimore was thrusted into a key role fairly quickly in the NFL. The Cowboys drafted him in the third round in 2020, and the Oklahoma product started nine games a rookie.

According to Pro Football Reference, he totaled four tackles for loss and a half-sack in nine starts. The numbers don’t jump off the page, but he did produce at a decent rate for a rookie.

Unfortunately, he didn’t get to carry much of that success over to 2021. Gallimore was placed on IR before the season due to an elbow issue. He was eventually activated in mid-December, appearing in five games total.

Over the past two seasons, Gallimore has appeared in every game but one. However, the rise of Odighizuwa and the addition of Johnathan Hankins via trade has all but locked him into a backup role. On top of that, Dallas drafted DT Mazi Smith in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Cowboys Could Undergo Lots of Change in Coming Weeks

Besides free agency approaching, Dallas may also have to figure out their coaching situation. The Cowboys are hosting a Wild Card clash against the Green Bay Packers, and there’s a possibility a loss could lead to the firing of Mike McCarthy.

While it may seem unlikely to fire a coach after a division-winning season, this is the Cowboys. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter wrote on January 6 that many of his sources believe the playoffs will determine his fate.

“There continues to be a feeling from people around the league, and even some within the Cowboys organization, that coach Mike McCarthy will be measured by how Dallas’ final game goes. If the Cowboys play well in the postseason, McCarthy would have an excellent chance to keep his job. But if they struggle and end the season with an embarrassing loss,” Schefter continued. “As has happened in each of the past two years, then some say that change could come to Dallas.”

The potential availability of names like Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh certainly plays a factor. Either way, it all hinges on winning.