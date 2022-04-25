Proposed Cowboys Trade Brings Controversial Giants WR to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants may be division rivals, but the two sides’ goals could align for a trade this offseason.

On the one hand, the Cowboys have stated that they expect to make more moves in free agency this offseason, and the team could still use another starter-quality option at wide receiver. On the other hand, the Giants are looking to offload a pass-catcher.

New York Daily News beat writer Pat Leonard reported on April 22 that the Giants were interested in trading their 2021 first-round draft pick WR Kadarius Toney. Toney initially did not report for any offseason meetings or events, which New York head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on April 20.

“BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick,” Leonard Tweeted.

Giants HC Brian Daboll says Kadarius Toney is not here at voluntary pre-draft minicamp. Says Toney hasn’t received the playbook yet, because they haven’t done anything virtual. Daboll is careful to remind this is a voluntary camp. But given Toney’s history, this is noteworthy. pic.twitter.com/yVnYpd7S92 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) April 20, 2022

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the Giants are ready to bail on Toney after a rough rookie season that saw the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft play just 10 games. But while there are certainly red flags with Toney, the 23-year-old’s talent is undeniable.

Cowboys fans learned that firsthand when the receiver had a breakout game against Dallas last season. If Dallas is truly searching for another high-quality receiver and willing to take a chance, it would be a solution for both the Cowboys and Giants.

Toney’s Time, Trouble with Giants

After catching national attention as a high school player at Blount High School in Mobile, Alabama, Toney chose the Florida Gators for his college ball. However, coming into his senior season in the fall of 2020, Toney had not established himself as a top prospect for the NFL at Florida.

Toney totaled 606 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his first three seasons, but the 6’0″ receiver took advantage of his final year in Gainesville. Sports Reference shows the massive jump Toney took in 2020, when he brought down 70 receptions for 984 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

New York was sold on his quickness and playmaking ability, but the former Gator’s rookie year wasn’t a breakout season by any means. Toney totaled 420 receiving yards and zero touchdowns in 2021, per PFR.

That being said, Toney did explode against the Cowboys. The Dallas secondary had no answers for the receiver, who caught 10 passes for 189 yards in a 44-20 Cowboys victory in Week 5. Toney’s actions off the field took the attention though as the young receiver threw a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee and was ejected.

What a Trade Would Look Like for Cowboys

Trading for a player who threw a punch at one of your own isn’t orthodox decision-making, but this is Jerry Jones. If the Cowboys owner can improve the team for the right price, he will.

Which is the major factor with Toney: what do the Giants want for him? ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan said the Giants “would want a significant return” for the receiver, so it seems as if they’d want to recoup the first-round pick they spent on the former Florida star.

If that’s their bare minimum, the Cowboys should be out. But if the Giants are willing to accept something like a third-round pick and a Day 3 pick, then Dallas should be interested. Otherwise, the Cowboys’ second-round pick on its own should be considered a fair offering for Toney.