Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Sends Strong Message to Unhappy CeeDee Lamb

Time may heal all wounds, but the Dallas Cowboys are not going to get over their blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers anytime soon. CeeDee Lamb confirmed the Cowboys rumors about his frustration but also took the blame for how he handled his unhappiness.

Dak Prescott has since spoken with Lamb and asked the star receiver to come directly to him with his grievances. The Dallas quarterback also was candid about Lamb’s frustration potentially impacting other players given his role as a leader in the locker room.

“A frustrated player/person that feels like we all could’ve done better and feels like he can change the game, I understand it. I really do,” Prescott explained in an October 13, 2023 media session. “I really do. So it’s in the sense of just communicating with him. Asking him ways that he thinks [we can improve], targets I guess, that he thinks he can get it more [and] where we can get [those targets].

“CeeDee is a guy that I’ll never lose confidence in and trust who he is and understand, as I said, why he’s frustrated. But at the end of the day, he’s a leader. It’s about him leading other guys and picking other guys up and him trying to make sure that we’re all pushing our best.

“And that’s where the frustration, we’ve got to remove that. And he will. He’s a young player that’s growing by the day and he’ll only get better. He’ll be better because of that. Frustrating times.”

CeeDee Lamb on Dak Prescott’s Advice: ‘If You Have a Problem With Anything, Just Come Up to Me’

Q: How concerned are you about where this offense is right now? CeeDee Lamb: "Not concerned at all." Q: Why not? CeeDee Lamb: "Cuz I'm not." Q: How do you guys get it fixed? CeeDee Lamb: "Score touchdowns." pic.twitter.com/9rGVNTcOoo — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 9, 2023

The Cowboys receiver admitted, “I didn’t go the best route” in handling his frustration. Lamb reflected on his conversation with Prescott and specifically the quarterback’s request about communication.

“I told him [Prescott] straight up, and he came up to me, he was like, ‘If you have a problem with anything, just come up to me and we’ll talk about it. I don’t care how it really necessarily looks to the media, right,'” Lamb told reporters on October 13 when reflecting on his conversations with Prescott.

“But the media is going to do what the media does anyway. If I stand by myself, it’s a problem. If I go talk to him and I flare my hands a little bit, it’s a problem, right? So, at the end of the day, [it’s] just getting down to the nitty-gritty, getting everything understood and both parties to be on the same page. And me and Dak, we did that [the] first day back, so we can have all week, [a] fresh slate, get active.”

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: CeeDee Lamb’s Unhappiness Was ‘Palpable’ After Blowout Loss to San Francisco 49ers

Following the Cowboys’ Week 5 42-10 loss to the 49ers, 105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt described Lamb’s frustration as “palpable.” Lamb had five targets for 4 catches and 49 yards in the blowout defeat.

“My biggest takeaway from this game is just how frustrated CeeDee Lamb is right now, and I don’t think anyone blames him for that frustration,” Belt tweeted on October 9. “Everyone hates losing, but his unhappiness with the team’s play recently is palpable.”