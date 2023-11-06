Dak Prescott Sends Candid 1-Word Message on Cowboys-Eagles

Dallas Cowboys news reveals that Dak Prescott had the same response as many fans when the team had two scoring plays overturned in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott’s response to the touchdown being reversed as well as stepping out of bounds on a two-point conversion: “damn.”

“Damn,” Prescott told reporters on November 5, 2023 when asked about his response to the late-game potential scoring plays being overturned. “Game of inches, honestly. I mean, game of inches. The first one to Scoon [tight end Luke Schoonmaker], I guess, was the first one. A great catch by him. That’s first [thing] that would hit my mind.

“Great catch, way to compete. Way to go get that ball. It was crazy his knee was down a little early. Tough, it’s a game of inches honestly. And then on mine, really just mad at myself [for] not just tacking the pylon earlier with two hands. Dived and thought I kind of had it.”

The Dallas Cowboys Had 2 Scoring Plays Overturned in Loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

game of inches pic.twitter.com/qSm5DT6lwb — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 6, 2023

Dallas initially thought they had scored a touchdown trailing 28-17 with 10:07 remaining in the game. Replay showed that rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker’s knee touched the ground before the ball crossed the goal line.

It was a major turn in the game for the Cowboys as it went from being a touchdown to a turnover on downs. Later, Prescott appeared to run in a two-point conversion to potentially make it a three-point game at 28 to 25. Instead, the review showed Prescott stepped out before crossing the plane with the ball.

This was also a significant play as it would have allowed Dallas to kick a potential game-tying field goal to send the game into overtime on the final drive. Instead, the Cowboys came up just short of CeeDee Lamb finding the end zone on the final play.

Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Called the Loss to the Eagles ‘A Game of Inches’

A game of inches 😳 pic.twitter.com/epq8MV1SV4 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 6, 2023

Despite the disappointing loss, Prescott was not completely dejected after the game. Prescott noted that football is “a game of inches” while adding that there is plenty of positives for the team to take from the defeat.

“It’s a game of inches,” Prescott explained. “It’s why you got to love this game. It’s tough. It’s tough to win. We fought our a**** off. Obviously, they did, [a] great NFC East matchup. They came out with it tonight.

“But as you just said, an inch or two on one of those three plays, and we could be talking about a different outcome, so. But they got this one. It sucks. We’re going to take it. We’re going to move forward and use the fight. Use a lot of the success. A lot of good things came out of this game despite the loss.”

Prescott threw for 374 yards and 3 touchdowns completing nearly 66% of his passes in a losing effort. Cowboys news shows Dallas opens as a massive 15.5-point favorite against the Giants in Week 10. Heavy Sports’ projections powered by Quarter4 gives Dallas an 88% chance to win in the NFC East matchup.