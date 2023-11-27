Dak Prescott Reveals Mike McCarthy’s Stern Message on Wild Celebration

Dak Prescott made Dallas Cowboys news with an epic turkey leg celebration during the team’s blowout win over the Washington Commanders. Prescott revealed an elaborate planning process that allowed it to happen.

Aside from putting turkey legs in the kettles, one of the last to-do items was for head coach Mike McCarthy to approve of the celebration. Prescott got some help from owner Jerry Jones in convincing McCarthy to okay the celebration.

“Team effort. Team idea. And yeah, we talked about it. It was probably a two, three day long process of [discussing] whether it be a 15 yard [penalty]. Whether coach would accept it,” Prescott told reporters on November 23. “And I tell you, I actually go talk to coach before every game and sure enough I caught him as he was talking to Jerry [Jones]. And so, I mentioned it, and of course Jerry liked it.”

Prescott revealed that there were certain conditions that needed to be met before the team grabbed the turkey legs. The Cowboys quarterback noted the game was to be “in hand” for the celebration to take place, per McCarthy.

“So yeah, at that point my direction was just to make sure we’re up and the game was in hand,” Prescott added. “And so, the first touchdown to CeeDee [Lamb] and the following two-point conversion, if you watch I’m kind of like, ‘Is it time? Can we do it?’ I’m like, no, we’ll get another one and sure enough, right after the one to [KaVontae Turpin] was like yeah, let’s go for it.”

Cowboys News: Mike McCarthy Warned Dak Prescott About the Score Before Turkey Leg Celebration

THE COWBOYS HID TURKEY LEGS IN THE SALVATION ARMY KETTLE AND DAK PRESCOTT IS EATING THEM pic.twitter.com/a5YjmJltOs — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 24, 2023

We have seen a number of Cowboys kettle celebrations over the years, but Prescott’s celly with KaVantae Turpin wins the award for most original. McCarthy went into more details about his conversation with Prescott. The Dallas coach gave Prescott a warning that the “game better be well out of hand.”

“Well, when Jerry’s in the locker room before the game speaking on it and he was all for it, so,” McCarthy said with a smile during a November 23, 2023 press conference. “I just told him, ‘Hey, that game better be well out of hand before we start pulling turkey [legs] out of a kettle can.’ That was a little different pregame for me.”

Dak Prescott on Turkey Leg Celebration: ‘We Plan to Be in the End Zone’

Dak Prescott said he brought up the turkey leg celebration to Jerry Jones before the game and the Cowboys owner liked the idea 😂 pic.twitter.com/AcDQAJZUnZ — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 24, 2023

The fact that Prescott and his Cowboys teammates spent days planning the celebration shows the team’s confidence. Prescott noted that the turkey leg celebration is a display of this confidence. The quarterback revealed that there were turkey legs in every one of the Salvation Army kettles.

“Yeah, we understand we’re going to be in there [end zone],” Prescott explained. “It’s not like we had them in just that end zone. They were in every bucket. DaRon [Bland] could have got one himself when he jumped in the other bucket. He was just probably stepping on ’em.

“But yeah, we plan to be there, and I think that says a lot, too though when you plan. Whether it be a touchdown celebration, kettle celebration, it’s a mindset. And I think that’s important for us to have those expectations of getting in the end zone and understanding that we’ll get back in there.”