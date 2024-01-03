Cowboys News: DC Dan Quinn Addresses NFL Coaching Rumors

Already this season, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has already been put forth on lists and projections when it comes to NFL coaching rumors, an ever-present candidate for speculation. And this week, a more concrete connection made some Cowboys news, as CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that the Chargers had Quinn among the “early names surfacing for the job” of head coach in L.A.

Anderson posted on Twitter/X on Tuesday: “Some early names surfacing around the (Chargers) HC vacancy at this preliminary stage include Dan Quinn, Eric Bienemy, Jim Harbaugh & possibly Bill Belichick—who all have extensive postseason and/or Super Bowl experience.”

I’m told the expectation at this time for the #Chargers is that they’ll run their head coach & general manager searches simultaneously, per source. Some early names surfacing around the HC vacancy at this preliminary stage include Dan Quinn, Eric Bienemy, Jim Harbaugh &… — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 2, 2024

There will be more such speculation, of course. In addition to the Chargers, the Raiders and Panthers also have head coaching openings, and it is expected that a handful more will follow. This week’s opponent, the Commanders, is sure to be among the open jobs once Ron Rivera gets a pink slip, as expected. But the Patriots, Bears and Saints are also possibilities for openings. You never know what could happen in a place like Buffalo, too, should there be a meltdown that leaves the Bills out of the playoffs.

Dan Quinn, get your resume ready.

Cowboys News: DC Can ‘Compartmentalize’ Amid NFL Coaching Rumors

That Quinn is a candidate for the Chargers job is not shocking Cowboys news, of course. What would be shocking is if Quinn actually up and left Dallas. He has had the opportunity to at least pursue other jobs in the last two years, but has pulled his name out of consideration each time.

Quinn spoke on Tuesday about how he can manage to keep his mind on his current job while also having his name churned up in rumors. He knows that if he wants to be Dan Quinn, NFL head coach, again, he’s likely to get the chance. But he is able to separate that from his job running the Cowboys defense.

“I think it’s important to know how to compartmentalize,” he said on Tuesday. “Fortunately for me in that space, any preparation you would do on to that is done over the summertime. To go, if and when that time gets called, I would certainly be ready to discuss that at a moment’s notice.

“But it’s pretty easy to stay compartmentalized. Quite honestly, the guys that I get to coach are a big reason why I wanted to be back here, so I’m not gonna let that moment—I’m not gonna miss one second.”

Dan Quinn Leading One of NFL’s Top Defenses

Quinn also said that the connection he has with his players remains strong. He helped draft and develop this defense, which ranks fifth in points allowed (305) and eighth in yards allowed (4,915), and said one of the reasons he came back to the Cowboys last year rather than pursuing another opportunity was that did not want to see another coordinator overseeing his players.

“I just didn’t want to see anybody else coaching these guys, and there was unfinished business in my mind,” Quinn said at his Cowboys news conference. “That was a big reason for me knowing that I had unfinished business with them, and I wanted to see that all the way through as much as I could. I absolutely feel that way again.

“It’s easy to compartmentalize knowing that you can just stay here now. I live my life in that space anyway, so it’s not as complicated as you might think.”