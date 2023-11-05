Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones Disagree on Cowboys’ Approach vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys news heading into the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles revealed that Dak Prescott and owner Jerry Jones took a different approach. A normally verbose Jones did not want to “poke the bear” by talking about the Eagles prior to the matchup. Prescott was surprised to hear about Jones’ initial take following the team’s win over the Rams in Week 8.

“I don’t believe what you just said [Jones’ comments about not talking Eagles],” Prescott said with a smile during an October 29, 2023 press conference. “Pour honey on me, I always say that. You see me and a bear in a fight, pour honey on me, so. He [Jones] can poke it, it’s part of the National Football League, whether we talk or not.

“We know what’s ahead of us, [a] great opponent. Excited for it, excited for obviously [an] opponent we’re familiar with [and] vice versa. Yeah, I’m excited for it. I know you guys [the media] are going to build it up.

“Obviously, you know it’s part of [it]. It’s your guys’ job and as you should [do] in a big game like this, [a] big, big rival, division game. Obviously, down the road, this game, it means something. It will mean something as we get further down the line in the season. And so, trust me the guys in the locker room, myself, we know what this game means.”

Jones’ initial comments about the Eagles came after the Cowboys’ 43-20 victory over the Rams. The Dallas owner wanted a bit more time to “soak” in the Cowboys’ blowout win and also did not wish to give Philly any fuel.

“Yeah, let’s soak this one up,” Jones told reporters on October 29. “I don’t want to do anything to poke the bear.”

Prescott is often criticized for his performance in marquee games, but the Dallas quarterback has reason to be confident about the Eagles matchup. Heading into the Week 9 clash against their NFC East rival, Prescott is 8-3 against the Eagles, including 3-2 in Philadelphia.

The Eagles head into the matchup as a three-point favorite over the Cowboys. Heavy Sports’ projections powered by Quarter4 have the contest much closer putting Philly as just a .5-point favorite. These projections give Dallas a 48% chance to win the rivalry clash, making the game nearly a coin flip.

Later in the week, Jones made headlines again jokingly calling the matchup “serious s***.” The Cowboys failed in the team’s previous measuring stick game this season against the Niners losing 42-10 in the October 8 game.

“Yeah, this is easy for me to say, but this is serious s–t that we’re dealing with up there,” Jones said during an October 31 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ.” “We’ve got to really have our game face on. Philadelphia is a tough place to get your momentum going, but it’s all there. To me, this is all about just what the NFL can be.”