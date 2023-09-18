Dak Prescott Gets Testy on Question After Cowboys Blowout Win vs. Jets

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has yet to throw an interception this season but is still getting questions about his 15 picks in 2022. When asked about the lack of turnovers to start this season, Prescott was a bit prickly while encouraging media members to move on to a different topic.

“What about the year before that or the year before that or the year before that [when considering interception numbers]?” Prescott said during his postgame press conference on September 17, 2023. “You know, last year’s last year, and it’s something I’ve left the interceptions, all that, I guess when you lead the league, you’ll never go away. But as I stated last year, every one of them has their story, but that’s not where my mind is. It’s not something I think about. Just being candid, I really don’t care about the questions about them at this point.

“I know how efficient this offense is. I know the work that I’ve put into this game. The work that we’ve put in as a unit and that’s not even a thought process. Yeah, I’m going out there just trying to complete the ball, get the ball to these guys, the playmakers that we have, get it to them in space. Let them go do their thing and then I’m still going to take some shots.”

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has 0 Interceptions & a 71% Completion Rate

The Cowboys defense has played a role in Prescott putting up modest numbers to begin the season. Prescott has thrown for 398 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games. The two key statistics of note are no interceptions and an impressive 71% completion rate.

Head coach Mike McCarthy discussed Prescott’s lack of turnovers to start the season. McCarthy noted that it is a balance of learning from last season but also creating a blank slate for 2023.

“Yeah, I just think we’ve had time to look at the past, learn from it, but this is a new year,” McCarthy told reporters on September 17. “Every week’s a new challenge. This was a huge challenge for us.

“We had a lot of moving parts on our offensive line, just really proud of our young players. To go in there and and keep it going in the four-minute mode type offense. But he [Prescott] took some hits out there which we knew was going to be part of this game. But I thought he played with really good patience, really good patience and that’s what you got to do against a defense of that caliber.”

The Dallas Cowboys Are 12.5-Point Favorites Over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3

Dallas opens as a 12.5-point favorite over Arizona in their Week 3 matchup, per FanDuel. The Cardinals find themselves 0-2 despite jumping out to a 20-0 halftime lead over the Giants in Week 2.

Arizona could have helped the Dallas’ lead in the NFC East by pulling off the upset, but New York secured a 31-28 comeback victory. The Cowboys will need to guard against a potential letdown spot against the winless Cardinals in Week 3.