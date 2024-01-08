Cowboys Dak Prescott Puts NFL on Notice With 4-Word Message on Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys are winners of the NFC East but don’t expect to see photos of Dak Prescott wearing the division championship gear. Prescott declined to wear the hat and shirt given to the players after the Cowboys’ victory over the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys quarterback is clear on why he is not wearing the NFC East apparel: “I want something better.”

“Dak Prescott isn’t wearing his NFC East title hat or shirt,” DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker detailed in a January 7, 2024 message on X. “He says he’s not doing it to send a message, but he explained his current mindset: ‘We’ve won [the East] before. The focus is ahead. Simple as that. I want something better.’”

Prescott was also asked about how ready the Cowboys are to take the next step in the NFL playoffs after failing to make it past the Divisional Round.

“Very,” Prescott responded, per Walker.

Packers vs. Packers: Dallas Opens as 7-Point Favorites Against Green Bay

Dallas’ win not only secures the NFC East but also locked up the No. 2 seed. This means the soonest the Cowboys would have to leave AT&T Stadium is in the NFC Championship.

If Dallas were to advance and play anyone other than the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys would also host the NFC Championship. The Cowboys did not need it, but Dallas also received help after the Eagles lost to the Giants.

The team will host the No. 7 Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. The Cowboys open as 7-point favorites over the Packers, per FanDuel.

Head coach Mike McCarthy gets a rematch against his former team. Green Bay snagged an 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas the last time these two teams played on November 13, 2022.

Micah Parsons on Cowboys Landing the No. 2 Seed: ‘Let’s Protect the Den’

It does not hurt that the Cowboys secured a crucial win on the road, even if it was against an inferior opponent. Prescott threw for 279 yards, 4 touchdowns and an interception while completing 86.1% of his passes against the Commanders. Micah Parsons is among those excited about the Cowboys securing homefield advantage for at least two playoff games if the team advances.

“Blessed!! Let’s go cowboys nation!! Let’s protect the den!!” Parsons said in a January 7 message on X.

Dak Prescott on Cowboys: ‘Sure Not Done’

Prescott also emphasized that more things are ahead for the Cowboys in his postgame interview. The Cowboys signal-caller made it clear that Dallas is “not done” with just the division title.

“This is huge. Been a great year,” Prescott told Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews during a January 7 postgame interview. “Obviously, as you said, battled the last four games. Finished the right way.

“And then, just getting to go back, have the playoffs be at AT&T [Stadium]. This is huge. Great to win the division. Proud of these guys, proud of this guy [CeeDee Lamb]. Awesome year, but we’re damn sure not done.”

CeeDee Lamb had another stellar outing to close out the regular season. Lamb posted 13 catches for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns against Washington.