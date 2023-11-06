Cowboys $82 Million Starter Called out After Frustrating Loss to Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys came up just short in their 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Starting right tackle Terence Steele is drawing criticism for his performance.

The latest Cowboys news and reaction shows that fans as well as analysts were not pleased with Steele’s performance. In particular, Steele is under scrutiny for allowing a sack to back up the Cowboys significantly in the final seconds.

“Terence Steele allowed an incredible 8 pressures in San Francisco and followed it up with an incredible 8 pressures in Philadelphia,” DFW The Ticket’s Bob Sturm tweeted on November 5, 2023. “Great story, very good player, but he [is] nowhere close.”

NFL analyst Kevin Gray Jr. labeled Steele’s performance against the Eagles “absolutely horrendous.” Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher also cited Steele’s play as an issue and not just in Week 9.

“Terence Steele has been a big issue for the Cowboys this season,” Mosher detailed.

Here is a look at the sack that is prompting Steele to be criticized.



ICYMI: Former #FSU DE Josh Sweat With A Big Time Sack Against The Dallas Cowboys.🔥🍢 The Eagles Defeated The Cowboys 28-23 As The Move To 8-1 Overall On The Season. The Eagles Will Take On The Chiefs On Nov 20th At 8:15pm On ABC. (🎥: Fox)#GoNoles #ProNoles #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/xILDZc7Ttb — LetsGoNolez (@lets_go_nolez) November 6, 2023

Cowboys News: Terence Steele Just Signed a 5-Year, $82 Million Contract Extension That Runs Through 2028

Cowboys first-team offensive line is together for third time in four games: LT Tyron Smith, LG Tyler Smith, C Tyler Biadasz, RG Zack Martin and RT Terence Steele. pic.twitter.com/9WGYMOVKEx — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 5, 2023

Steele has a dismal 50.6 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023. The veteran is on pace for his lowest PFF performance since his rookie season in 2020. This is alarming as Steele just signed a five-year, $82 million contract extension that is slated to run through the 2028 season.

Steele has a $7.25 million salary and $11 million cap hit in 2024. Dallas does not have an out in Steele’s deal until 2026, meaning the Cowboys are on the hook for his contract for the foreseeable future. Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa believes there is plenty of blame to go around the roster for the team’s loss in Philly.

“Michael Gallup’s drop. Luke Schoonmaker being short. Dak Prescott stepping out of bounds,” Ochoa tweeted. “Terence Steele allowing the late sack (plus a lot more). You simply cannot make that many mistakes like that against one of the best teams in the NFL.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Faces a Decision on Tyron Smith’s Future

Terence Steele on a nightly basis: pic.twitter.com/CzEJIbHv6L — 𝓒𝓪𝓶✞ (@BurnedByCeeDee) November 6, 2023

After the season, Dallas faces decisions on the offensive line including the future of eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith. The veteran will be a free agent in 2024 with his eight-year, $97.6 million contract set to expire after the season.

Cowboys news and rumors continuously mentioned Smith as a potential cut candidate last offseason. The star tackle agreed to restructure his deal heading into the season. ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggest Smith’s time in Dallas may be coming to an end.

“The Cowboys’ first-round draft pick in 2011, Smith turns 33 in December,” Graziano wrote on November 3. “Dallas first extended him on an eight-year deal in summer 2014, and ever since that day, the Cowboys have been able to restructure and/or extend Smith’s extremely team-friendly contract to get more cap space out of it. Smith, who is 26th among tackles in pass block win rate (88.9%), has been the gift that keeps on giving.

“… Who knows if Tyron Smith will even want to keep playing after this season. But with a replacement being groomed and massive extensions on the horizon for Lamb, Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott, he might be playing out the final months of his stellar tenure in Big D.”

In the end, these photos sum up the Cowboys’ narrow loss to the Eagles.

