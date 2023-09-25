Cowboys Urged to Make Move for Polarizing Former $15 Million Starter

The Dallas Cowboys defense experienced a major letdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 and questions remain as to whether the front office will look to add a veteran corner to provide reinforcements following the loss of Trevon Diggs. Bleacher Report put together a list of potential roster moves for every team and has a reunion with Anthony Brown atop the Cowboys’ list.

“Brown was let go by the 49ers ahead of this week’s contest on Thursday Night Football, and that’s great timing as he can return to the place he called home for the last seven years,” Bleacher Report detailed on September 25. “The 29-year-old won’t be able to match Diggs’ ball production, but he knows the system and can provide depth to a position group that now needs it.

“Plus, it can’t hurt that he might have inside information on a 49ers team the Cowboys play in a couple of weeks and might see again in the playoffs.”

It is worth noting that the Niners have since re-signed Brown to a one-year deal heading into Week 3 after previously releasing the veteran following a two-day stint. Dallas would need to strike a trade with the 49ers for Brown but given San Francisco already released the corner once there is also a chance the veteran could be cut again. It is hard to imagine the 49ers landing more than a conditional seventh round pick given Brown was a free agent for the majority of the offseason.

Ex-Dallas Cowboys Corner Anthony Brown Was Previously on a 3-Year, $15 Million Deal

Brown is a bit of a polarizing player among Cowboys fans during his time a longtime starter for Dallas. The veteran earned an underwhelming 55 grade (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus for his play in Dallas during the 2022 season.

Brown started 69 games over his seven seasons with the Cowboys. The defender notched 42 tackles, 7 pass deflections and a forced fumbles during 12 starts for Dallas in 2022.

The veteran signed a three-year, $15 million contract that ran through last season before becoming a free agent. NFL Network’s Jane Slater believes the Cowboys have already ruled out a potential reunion with Brown.

“And no this [Brown] is not an option I’m told,” Slater detailed on Twitter on September 21.

The Dallas Cowboys Could Trade for a Vet on an Expiring Contract, Says Insider

ESPN’s Todd Archer noted that Dallas would only explore possible cornerback trades for players who are on an expiring contract. The Cowboys do not want to take on more salary with contract extensions looming for stars like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

“It’s a massive, massive if but only way I see the Cowboys dealing for a quality corner – if they even need one – is that the guy will be a free agent after this season,” Archer tweeted on September 22. “Lot of ifs there but I don’t believe they want to have money tied into a player for ‘24 and beyond.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed skepticism about the potential to replace Diggs with an additional roster move. It will be interesting to see if Dallas at least host veteran free-agent corners for workouts going into Week 4.

“You can’t do that [replace Diggs]. That’s just not real,” Jones said during a September 22 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece.” “That’s like saying, ‘I want to be Tom Cruise.’ You don’t replace these irreplaceable players.

“… The facts are that we do have depth. We don’t have depth with somebody with his unique abilities, but we’ve got depth relative to playing the position.”