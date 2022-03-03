Cowboys Playmaker to Miss Start of Season, Clouds Future in Big D: Report

The Dallas Cowboys will be without tight end Blake Jarwin for at at least the start of the season, per Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. After undergoing hip surgery for a “very uncommon” injury, the tight end now faces an uncertain future in Dallas.

“In late February, Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin underwent surgery for a hip injury that is considered very uncommon for an active NFL player, source said,” Gehlken tweeted on March 3. “He is not expected to be available for the start of the 2022 season, clouding his Cowboys future.”

The Cowboys may consider releasing Jarwin, which shows how much concern the team has about his future. Jarwin has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $22 million contract with the Cowboys. Dallas has an out in Jarwin’s deal that would allow the Cowboys to save more than $3.8 million in cap space this offseason if he is cut, per Spotrac.

“Cowboys have options on where to go next with TE Blake Jarwin,” Gehlken added. “One involves a release in which he likely would be owed $2M of his $4.5M salary, clearing some cap space. Either way, they want TE Dalton Schultz back.”

Schultz Is Projected to Land a 4-Year, $52 Million Contract in Free Agency

Dalton Schultz enters at the top moving to his left, but sees Dak scrambling to his right, so Schultz switches back to his right. Schultz: “It’s a lot more natural than it has been in the past b/c we practice those situations now. We’ve done a great job…It shows up on gameday.” pic.twitter.com/8Z3GCno4vG — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 13, 2021

The challenge is Cowboys starter Dalton Schultz is one of the top free agent tight ends on the market this offseason. Pro Football Focus has Schultz as their No. 2 ranked tight end and No. 21 overall free agent. Schultz is projected to land a lucrative four-year, $52 million contract, unless the Cowboys opt to use the franchise tag on the tight end.

Jarwin has missed significant time the last two seasons dealing with multiple injuries. The playmaker had just one appearance in 2020 and played in eight games last season.

Jarwin posted 11 receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. His best statistical season came in 2019 when the tight end notched 31 catches for 365 yards and three touchdowns.

By comparison, Schultz snagged 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns playing in all 17 games last season. Schultz has earned a firm grasp on the team’s starting tight end spot over the last two seasons becoming a favorite target of star quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys Will Likely Look to Address the Tight End Position This Offseason

Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin is believed to have injured hip Sunday on this first-quarter hit from Vikings S Harrison Smith. After undergoing an MRI this week, he is expected back in 2021. Will miss at least three games while on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/SNyLMtKXfw — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 6, 2021

Even if the Cowboys are able to re-sign Schultz, Jarwin’s most recent surgery means the front office will likely have to address the position this offseason. During the NFL Combine, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones admitted the team is not fully comfortable with their current tight end situation.

“Dalton Schultz, with Blake Jarwin coming off an injury, he had a successful year,” Jones told DallasCowboys.com on March 2. “Certainly we don’t have a lot of depth there in terms of how we’re going to work through that in free agency, how we work through trying to get them signed up here, if we can work something out where they can stay with the Cowboys – and then ultimately how that affects the draft.”

One plausible scenario for the Cowboys is to retain Schultz, but also select a tight end in the draft. This would be an inexpensive way to address the situation given Schultz will command a high salary.