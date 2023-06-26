Cowboys Urged to Make Move for Former $57 Million Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys have some newfound cap space following Ezekiel Elliott’s post-June 1 release designation, and former Pro Bowler Deion Jones makes a lot of sense as a potential splashy addition ahead of training camp. Jones remains a free agent and signing with Dallas would reunite the linebacker with former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox labeled Jones as one of the top available veterans for Dallas to target this summer.

“With a focus on improving the run defense, Dallas would be wise to take a long look at linebacker Deion Jones,” Knox wrote on June 26, 2023. “Jones—who previously played under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with the Atlanta Falcons—is still a very sound all-around defender.

“… System familiarity could be a factor here. Jones knows what Quinn likes to do defensively, and he’d have an easier time than most joining the team just before training camp and finding a fit. Of course, it also helps that the 28-year-old is still a productive player.”

The Dallas Cowboys Signing Former Pro Bowler Deion Jones Would Reunite the Linebacker With Dan Quinn

Jones is coming off the worst statistical season of his career during his lone year with the Browns. Prior to 2022, Jones topped 100 tackles in five of his six seasons with the Falcons.

The defender notched 44 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, 1 interceptions and a forced fumble in 11 appearances for Cleveland last season. Jones is just one year removed from posting 137 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 6 pass deflections and 4 quarterback hits with the Falcons in 2021.

The star linebacker played some of his best football during Quinn’s tenure in Atlanta. We have seen Dallas reunite Quinn with some of his past players including Damontae Kazee and Takk McKinley, who the Cowboys recently released on June 9. Under Quinn, Jones made the Pro Bowl in 2017 registering a career-highs with 138 tackles and 3 interceptions.

Dan Quinn on Deion Jones: ‘People Try Him a Lot, But He’s Usually Right There Ready to Respond’

This is one of my favorite Deion Jones moments. pic.twitter.com/RvhpbLV39L — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) October 10, 2022

The linebacker rotation in Dallas remains a question mark for the upcoming season. The Cowboys are hoping Jabril Cox is headed for a breakout season, and the team also drafted former Texas standout DeMarvion Overshown who has the talent to potentially make an immediate impact. Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark are expected to lead the linebacker group.

One name to watch is undrafted rookie Isaiah Land who had 27 sacks during his final two seasons at Florida A&M. During a December 2018 interview with the Associated Press, Quinn praised Jones’ consistency, coverage ability and football IQ.

“It [coverage mistakes] doesn’t happen that often with him,” Quinn said at the time. “People try him a lot, but he’s usually right there ready to respond.”

Potential Dallas Cowboys’ Target Deion Jones Is Coming Off a 4-Year, $57 Million Contract

From NFL Now: The #Browns traded for #Falcons LB Deion Jones to bolster their D. pic.twitter.com/lLmnTkRdEm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Dallas has an estimated $24.1 million in remaining cap space, per Spotrac. Some of this money could be utilized to re-sign several key players to contract extensions with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs and Tony Pollard all candidates to ink new deals.

Jones is coming off a four-year, $57 million contract with the Falcons that was traded to the Browns last October. Dallas may be able to land Jones on a bargain one-year, prove-it deal given his production last season.