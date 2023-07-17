Cowboys Likely to Consider Cutting $13.5 Million Starter, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to have a hotly contested cornerback battle during training camp which puts veteran Jourdan Lewis’ future with the team in doubt. All eyes will be on Lewis and DaRon Bland to see who can win the nickel corner spot.

The winner will play alongside stars Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore in the Dallas secondary. Bland is by far the more affordable option thanks to his four-year, $3.9 million contract.

By comparison, Lewis is heading into the final season of a three-year, $13.5 million deal and is slated to have a $4.5 million salary for 2023. All this has Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox labeling Lewis as one of the Cowboys’ top-three cut candidates heading into training camp.

“A team with championship aspirations can never have too many good cornerbacks, and Lewis can be a tremendous depth player if he returns to pre-injury form, Knox detailed on July 17, 2023.

“However, anything less than a strong and healthy camp will make Lewis a cut candidate. The Cowboys save $4.7 million in 2023 cap space by releasing him and also give Bland a clear path to playing time in the process.”

Dallas Cowboys Corner Jourdan Lewis Sustained a Season-Ending Foot Injury in 2022

Lewis has made 43 starts for the Cowboys including the last three seasons as a full-time starter. The is partly why most roster depth charts have Lewis ahead of Bland heading into training camp, but it would not be a surprise if the second-year corner secures the full-time job.

Dallas has a projected $24 million in cap space, per Spotrac, which does not make releasing Lewis a necessity. Yet, the Cowboys would clear close to $5 million in space by cutting Lewis despite taking a $1.1 million dead cap hit with the move.

One of the additional challenges Lewis faces is recovering from a season-ending Lisfranc injury that the corner sustained last October. Lewis played in six games prior to suffering the foot injury in 2022.

The veteran notched 61 tackles, 11 pass deflections and 3 interceptions during 16 appearances in 2021. Lewis earned a disappointing 59.1 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2022.

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Free Agent Cornerback Anthony Brown Has Been Working Out at The Star

Amid rumors about Lewis’ future, the Cowboys have also been linked to a potential reunion with cornerback Anthony Brown. The veteran is also recovering from a serious injury (torn Achilles) and remains a free agent. According to CowboysSI.com, Brown has been spotted at the Dallas’ facility and is consistently working out with some of his former Cowboys teammates.

“A source tells CowboysSI.com that Brown, 29, has been doing some work inside The Star – mostly rehab-related, we assume,” CowboysSI.Com’s Isaiah Deanda Delgado wrote on July 14. “We are also told that he has spend considerable time in the Frisco area working out with his former Cowboys teammates.”

“… We know Brown is laying low here; he’s not much for publicity and he’s rather let his performance do his speaking for him. How is he performing as he rehabs? Know this: The Cowboys – on a medical level and via his old teammates – are staying plugged in.”

As for Lewis’ future, Dallas has to weigh the value of having the added depth at cornerback versus the potential financial savings. The Cowboys could also explore a possible trade for Lewis instead of releasing the veteran.