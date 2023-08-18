Cowboys May Surprisingly Cut Tight End, Says Ex-Dallas Scout

The Dallas Cowboys could make a surprising change to their tight end room. Peyton Hendershot was once believed to be among the contenders to compete for the starting tight end spot vacated by Dalton Schultz.

Now, the tight end could be fighting for a roster spot. Former Cowboys scout turned analyst Brian Broaddus believed Hendershot has not done enough to be a lock to make the final 53-man roster.

“Had an interesting conversation with somebody not involved with the team, but a media member and we were discussing about Hendershot and is Hendershot doing enough to where he would be a guy that is a bubble guy?” Broaddus pondered during an August 15, 2023 episode of the “Love of the Star” podcast. “People like to talk about [Sean] McKeon and how do you get the number of tight ends? Are you going to keep Hunter Luepke, these are all [the] kind of things [to consider] when you’re thinking about numbers.”

“But I had not thought about a Peyton Hendershot being a guy that might be on the bubble for this team. Hey guys and gals out there, it’s just thoughts. We’re not sitting here trying to sabotage careers and stuff like that, but if you really, really, really dive in on things is Peyton Hendershot a guy that could be susceptible to somebody like [John] Stephens having more of a role?

“Could he be the guy when you look at Ferguson, when you look at [Luke] Schoonmaker, is Peyton Hendershot’s roster spot something that might be in question going forward as we have two more preseason games?”

Jake Ferguson Is the Favorite to Be the Dallas Cowboys New Starting Tight End

All signs point to Jake Ferguson beginning the season as the Cowboys starting tight end. Rookie Luke Schoonmaker has battled injuries throughout the offseason and the beginning of training camp which likely will hinder him from taking the role from Ferguson heading into Week 1.

Beyond these two players, Dallas’ tight end depth chart gets interesting as Hendershot is fighting with Sean McKeon and John Stephens Jr. for a role. Hendershot has two seasons remaining on a team-friendly three-year, $2.5 million contract and is slated to have an $870,000 salary for 2023.

The Dallas Cowboys May Cut Peyton Hendershot & Keep Rookie John Stephens Jr., Says Insider

The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf joins Broaddus in wondering if the Cowboys will consider keeping Stephens over Hendershot. Whoever Dallas releases at tight end, there is a good chance that the Cowboys will look to re-sign the player to the team’s practice squad. Yousuf ponders whether Dallas is concerned another team would sign Stephens if the rookie is released.

“If the Cowboys choose to roll with just three tight ends because they want more spots available for other areas, this could boil down to one of their tightest position competitions,” Yousuf detailed on August 16. “Peyton Hendershot has the advantage of flashing last year in a limited capacity. Sean McKeon has been in the building for a few years now, so the coaching staff knows him pretty well.

“The wild card is John Stephens Jr. The undrafted rookie free agent has looked good on the field as he transitions from wide receiver to tight end and has drawn rave reviews from the coaching staff.

“Stephens could have a mystery floor that is nothing or a ceiling that results in his being a valued red zone weapon. If his trajectory continues in the direction it’s been going, the Cowboys might find it difficult to expose him to other teams as opposed to Hendershot and McKeon.”