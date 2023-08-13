Cowboys Predicted to Cut Promising 25-Year-Old Receiver

The addition of Brandin Cooks over the offseason has created an intense competition among Dallas Cowboys wide receiver with several veterans fighting for a roster spot. One intriguing player who faces an uncertain future is Simi Fehoko who may be on the outside looking in as the team finalizes their 53-man roster ahead of Week 1. The Athletic’s Jon Machota and Saad Yousuf labaled Fehoko as one of the players trending down during training camp.

“The wide receiver race behind the obvious three starters was wide open entering camp,” Machota and Yousuf wrote on August 11. “Based on the performances over the last three weeks, Jalen Tolbert has clearly pulled ahead for the No. 4 spot and Brooks has been better than Fehoko as well.

“To add to the disappointment, Fehoko has had quality opportunities but he hasn’t been able to capitalize, whether it’s a failure to get open or to make the catch consistently when the ball finds him.”

Jalen Tolbert Is the Early Favorite to Be the Dallas Cowboys WR4

The Cowboys appear to have their top three receivers locked in with Cooks, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Fehoko finds himself in a battle for the fourth receiver spot, but the early signs point to Jalen Tolbert snagging the position after an underwhelming rookie season.

Fehoko was selected by Dallas in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft but has yet to carve out a meaningful role in the offense. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound wideout has just 3 receptions for 24 yards during 10 appearances for the Cowboys over his first two NFL seasons.

The receiver’s best collegiate season at Stanford came in 2019 when Fehoko posted 24 receptions for 566 yards and 6 touchdowns in 9 outings.

The Dallas Cowboys Are Predicted to Cut Simi Fehoko Prior to Week 1

Dak escapes pressure, extends the play and hits Simi Fehoko on the cross route. This is how you help out the QB. And nice toe drag swag as well. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Nuq1l8fuye — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 10, 2023

Fehoko helped himself during the team’s first preseason outing notching 4 receptions for 27 yards against the Jaguars. The wideout will need similarly strong performances in August to be able to secure one of the few remaining roster spots earmarked for receivers.

Heading into the start of preseason, USA Today’s K.D. Drummond had Fehoko on the outside looking in with Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and rookie Jalen Brooks rounding out Dallas’ depth chart.

The projections have Dontario Drummond, Dennis Houston, Jose Barbon, David Durden, Tyron Johnson and Jalen Moreno-Cropper joining Fehoko among the Dallas’ eventual wide receiver cuts. Drummond suggested that Fehoko and Moreno-Cropper would both be candidates to be re-signed on the team’s practice squad if neither player lands with another team.

Dallas Cowboys Receiver Jalen Tolbert on Rookie Season: ‘I Flushed It’

After an offseason full of buzz, Tolbert was one of the few bright spots during Dallas’ preseason loss to Jacksonville. Tolbert consistently looked open throughout the preseason contest posting 2 catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Tolbert also had another spectacular grab that was invalidated after a penalty. During the offseason, Tolbert admitted he was ready to flush the memories of his rookie season.

“Just having that time away where I could go back. I went home [during the] Senior Bowl [in Mobile, Ala.], saw all my family, friends, people in school and it kind of just reverted me to being that dude, being able to watch some of the stuff I did in college,” Tolbert noted during a June 1 media session.

“And then, obviously, Dak hit me about running routes and then jumped straight into it and been working and building on that ever since. So, definitely this offseason I flushed it and I’m ready for next year.”