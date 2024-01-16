Cowboys Player Leaks Frustration With Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys fans were not the only ones frustrated by how the team performed in their early exit from the NFL playoffs. NFL Network’s Jane Slater provided a rundown from the Cowboys locker room after Dallas’ blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers. Overall, the league insider noted that head coach Mike McCarthy still has the support of the Dallas locker room.

“To the fans, who think this team has quit on Mike McCarthy my conversations with players don’t tell me that AT all,” Slater detailed in a January 15, 2024 message on X. “Really interesting hearing them defend him, his culture & how he’s lead them on the field and off of it. Their ownership of failing Mike is what stands out the most.”

This is not to say there was not some frustration with McCarthy and Dak Prescott among Cowboys players. Slater also reported that there was skepticism about the lack of adapting during the loss as well as Prescott’s ability to move beyond his first read.

“Fans can roll their eyes but I do think players thoughts matter as Jerry Jones weighs decision,” Slater added. “Another player was frustrated with a stubbornness to stick to schemes on both sides of the ball. Motion offenses killing defenses and concern that Dak panics when 1st read not there.”

Dak Prescott Is Still ‘Incredibly Supported’ in the Dallas Cowboys Locker Room, Says Insider

One day later, Slater attempted to add context to her initial report. The NFL Network reporter added that Prescott remains “incredibly supported in that locker room.” Yet, Slater’s initial report indicates there is at least some level of frustration with the performances of McCarthy and Prescott in the team’s final game.

“I shouldn’t have put it in a tweet and should have given it more nuance,” Slater said in a series of January 16 tweets. “I’m not here to create locker room drama and to be very clear I did not talk to CeeDee Lamb. I was merely trying to assess thoughts on Mike given the criticism on outside and what went wrong Sunday

“Dak is incredibly supported in that locker room. By his own admission that wasn’t his best game Sunday. I want people to be fair and I apologize for not being more clear. I don’t want this narrative to take on a life of its own and it clearly has.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Is Treating Meeting With Mike McCarthy ‘Like a Job Interview’

Another end to the season where the Cowboys have gone radio silence on McCarthy’s future. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported that McCarthy will be asked to treat his meeting with owner Jerry Jones “like a job interview.” Indeed, McCarthy may be interviewing for his own job after just one playoff win in four seasons.

“Coach Mike McCarthy is already under contract with the Dallas Cowboys for one more season,” Fisher wrote in a January 16 article titled, “Mike McCarthy Meeting with Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘Like a Job Interview.'” “But he will nevertheless be figuratively presenting his resume to team owner Jerry Jones when he meets with the team owner this week in what one source tells CowboysSI.com “will be “like a job interview.”