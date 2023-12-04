Dak Prescott Put Cowboys Star on Notice: ‘Made Him Hungry’

Dallas Cowboys news shows that Dak Prescott has been pushing star running back Tony Pollard to get the most out of the Pro Bowler. Heading into the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Seahawks, Prescott revealed a challenge he gave to Pollard a few games prior. The Cowboys quarterback threatened to run the ball more himself if Pollard was unable to start finding the end zone.

“He’s always looked that way to me. Yeah, I mean, he’s definitely got a little bit more, I’d say finish to him,” Prescott told reporters during a November 27 media session. “But I think that also comes from I told him, ‘If you don’t go score it, I’m going throw it in, so.’

“Go look at that Carolina run, and I think he understood that one of these RPOs [run pass options], I’m going to pull it if you don’t get it in. Which has made him hungry, hell, so,” Prescott added with a smile.

“But no, he’s playing really well. Rico [Dowdle] as well. Once again, it goes and I think I’ve said before, when you’ve got as many playmakers as we have, these guys are trying to make the most of it with each opportunity they get.”

Prescott was pressed on the authenticity of the story with Pollard. The Cowboys quarterback doubled down on the idea that he issued a challenge to Pollard.

“Oh yeah, go ask him [Pollard], yeah,” Prescott noted. “Yeah, I tell him, ‘CeeDee will be open on a fade.’

Cowboys News: Tony Pollard Has Scored a TD in 3 Straight Games Breaking an 8-Week Scoreless Streak

Prescott said all this with a smile but also shows the quarterback challenges his teammates, even if it is in a light-hearted way. The star’s challenge appears to be working.

Pollard has now scored a touchdown in three straight games, breaking a drought of eight contests without a TD. The Pro Bowl running back is averaging 69 rushing yards per game over the last three matchups. This is up from Pollard’s season average of 61.4 yards per game.

Despite the surge in Rico Dowdle’s play in recent games, Pollard is still maintaining the same high number of snaps. Pollard played 78% and 76% of offensive snaps over the last two weeks. By comparison, Dowdle earned 18% and 22% of snaps over this same stretch. Dowdle’s highest usage came in Week 8 when the running back notched 35% of the Cowboys offensive plays.

Cowboys Rumors: Will Dallas Move on From Tony Pollard in 2024?

The Cowboys face a significant decision on Pollard’s future in the coming. months. Pollard hits free agency this offseason after playing on the $10 million franchise tag in 2023.

Dallas could look to save money at the position by drafting a running back early instead of signing Pollard to a long-term deal. How Pollard finishes the season will likely impact the front office’s view of the running back’s viability moving forward. Back in November, head coach Mike McCarthy emphasized the team still viewed Pollard as their lead back.

“I’m thrilled to death with the way Rico’s playing, but I think we do an excellent job of ball distribution,” McCarthy told reporters on November 16. “… We’ll see how the game goes. Yeah, the game dictates that [carries]. I have no problem with Rico getting more carries and that would be great. But also my focus is Tony Pollard as far as the primary ball carrier.”