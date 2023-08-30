Cowboys Lose Former 19-Sack Intriguing Defender to Colts

The Dallas Cowboys released rookie pass rusher Isaiah Land with some hope the team would be able to re-sign the defender to the team’s practice squad. Instead, the Colts claimed Land off waivers ending any chances of a Cowboys reunion. According to DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker, the Cowboys were attempting to re-sign Land to the team’s practice squad prior to the Colts claiming the defender.

“Per the NFL waiver wire, the Cowboys have no players joining via claim,” Walker tweeted on August 30, 2023. “Notable loss: Isaiah Land grabbed by the Colts. Dallas was hoping he’d clear and return to the practice squad.”

Land is an intriguing rookie given his strong preseason showing combined with the gaudy numbers posted at Florida A&M. The pass rusher notched a whopping 19 sacks in 2021 and followed up his career season with 8 sacks in 2022.

Rookie Isaiah Land Had a Strong Senior Bowl Week Showing

📈 @seniorbowl REPORT: Florida A&M’s Isaiah Land 🐍 Weighed-in at 226 lbs. 10+ pounds since season.

🐍 Played off-ball LB for first time. NFL will love willingness to embrace new role.

🐍 Clocked 20.12 mph (faster than many DBs!)

🐍 Big sack in game!#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/UPHd3KPtIH — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 9, 2023

The rookie has a number of supporters including Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. Land followed up his standout FAMU career with a strong showing in Mobile, Ala. during Senior Bowl week.

“Love seeing Colts claim OLB Isaiah Land from Cowboys to active roster,” Nagy tweeted on August 30. “Former Florida A&M star has done everything in his power since last January to make a team.

“Also love knowing he’ll have fellow HBCU & @seniorbowl alum Shaquille Leonard to mentor him in Indy.”

Jabril Cox Signed With the Washington Commanders Instead of Re-Signing With the Dallas Cowboys

Rivera on Jabril Cox: "He's a physical specimen, a young guy that can run and make an impact. He'll have to learn and grow but the skillset is looking for as far as that position is concerned. A guy we really liked [in] the draft that year." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 30, 2023

The Cowboys release of Land came as somewhat of a surprise as the team fought hard to sign the pass rusher as an undrafted free agent. Yet, Dallas’ defensive depth prompted the team to take a chance by cutting Land with hopes he would pass through waivers unclaimed. The Cowboys also lost former fourth-round pick Jabril Cox who chose the Commanders practice squad over a return to Dallas.

“The Commanders are signing LB Jabril Cox to their practice squad, source says,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo detailed on Twitter on August 30. “The Cowboys discussed bringing him back on their practice squad, but Cox opts for the fresh start elsewhere in the NFC East with a team that had a high grade on him before the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Isaiah Land Surprisingly Went Undrafted Before Signing With the Dallas Cowboys

Some Isaiah Land pass rushing clips from this preseason with Dallas pic.twitter.com/4BmB0eJJBx — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) August 30, 2023

It will be interesting to see if Dallas will end up regretting releasing Land. The pass rusher surprisingly went undrafted despite generating pre-draft buzz. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein gave Land a sixth to seventh round grade.

“Historically, a player with Land’s lack of mass and length would face an uphill battle trying to make it as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL, but his ability to threaten the pocket should generate interest from teams,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “Land is a very natural, instinctive rusher with the get-off, counters and fluidity to stress some tackles.

“He doesn’t have enough sand in his pants to hold up against the run and teams might try him as a 4-3 outside linebacker with sub-package rush ability off the edge. Land might need a year or two on a practice squad to continue to develop.”