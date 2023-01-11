Ex-Cowboys $1 Million Playmaker Signs With Rival Ahead of Playoffs: Report

The Dallas Cowboys released wide receiver James Washington on January 4, 2023 after a disappointing stint in Big D, and the speedster is now joining the New York Giants for their postseason run, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move comes after Washington worked out with the Giants heading into the playoffs.

After sustaining a fractured foot in training camp, Washington played in just two games for the Cowboys failing to notch a reception prior to his release. Dallas signed Washington to a one-year, $1 million contract last offseason with hopes that the veteran could emerge as the team’s WR3 after the team moved on from Amari Cooper. Following Washington’s release, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported the team would consider re-signing the wideout to their practice squad.

“Needing a roster spot for a potential OL addition, James Washington has been released,” Archer tweeted on January 4. “If he clears waivers it is possible he comes back to practice squad.”

Washington’s best season came with the Steelers in 2019 when the receiver posted 44 catches for 735 yards and three touchdowns during 15 appearances. The wideout has yet to find the same production since posting this breakout season.

Dak: ‘Been Having to Get Back Up My Whole Life’

With three NFC East teams in the postseason, the Cowboys could face one of their rivals if the team is able to top the Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. If Dallas wins in Tampa, the most likely scenario has the Cowboys squaring off against the Eagles in Philadelphia in the Divisional Round, but an upset in the opening round would revise these plans. Despite the team’s struggles against the Commanders during the season finale, Dak Prescott emphasized that he still has plenty of confidence going into the postseason.

“We’ve got [to], as I said, individually, look at it, take accountability, learn from it and then understand that hey, when that plane touch down, we’re on to Tampa, and we know who they are,” Prescott explained during his January 8 postgame press conference. “Played them twice in these last two years, and it’s gonna be a good one.

“…And sure, you look at the first game of this season, wasn’t good at all. I didn’t play [well] in my performance, obviously and that was just [us] getting going, trying to find our identity. We lost that game, but you go back a year ago when we played those guys. Just because we didn’t win that game, we had some success and [familiarity] now after two years of playing ’em.

“So, that obviously gives you confidence, but more importantly, as I said, the men in the locker room. Understanding the resilience that they’ve shown all year long, that we’ve shown. Just being able to respond and for myself, that’s all I know. That’s all I know. Been having to get back up my whole life.”

What Will the Cowboys Do at WR3 Moving Forward?

Regardless of how the postseason ends, questions will follow the wide receiver group going into the offseason. Washington and rookie Jalen Tolbert were unable to make an impact in 2022. The Cowboys signed T.Y. Hilton in December, a move that has already paid off with the playmaker making several clutch receptions.

It will be interesting to see if Hilton re-signs with Dallas this offseason, but the Cowboys will likely need to make additional moves at the position even if the veteran returns. The Odell Beckham Jr. rumors are sure to be reignited this offseason with the wideout remaining unsigned. Dallas will have to get creative with the team projected to have just $6.3 million in cap space, per Spotrac.