Cowboys Projected to Make $182 Million Move

To quote the rapper Fat Joe, “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price” and the Dallas Cowboys are finding out that the cost for elite pass rushers is on the rise. Nick Bosa signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension, including $122.5 million of guaranteed money heading into the start of the season.

The 49ers’ move unofficially puts the Cowboys on the clock for Micah Parsons’ next deal which is likely to top Bosa’s contract. Parsons’ four-year, $17 million rookie deal runs through the 2024 season, and the team can also pick up the star’s fifth-year option for 2025. 105.3 The Fan’s Cowboys insider Bobby Belt projects that Parsons will land a new five-year, $182.5 million deal if the franchise is able to sign the star to an extension this offseason.

“My best guess for Micah’s deal (if you are proactive and get it done next spring): 5 years, $182.5 million, $130 million guaranteed,” Belt tweeted on September 6, 2023 following the news of Bosa’s deal.

Micah Parsons on Nick Bosa: ‘I’m Coming for Him’

Cowboys sacked Giants QB Daniel Jones seven times in Sunday's 40-0 win. Micah Parsons was on the field for five of them. Here's a look at the attention Parsons drew on those sacks, beginning with his own. He often isolated others, and they seized chances. pic.twitter.com/r2B0tSGFRZ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 11, 2023

After Bosa signed his new mega-deal, Parsons expressed his happiness for the 49ers pass rusher landing a new contract. Parsons admitted that Bosa has set the standard for what he is chasing on the field.

“Super happy for Nick Bosa, man,” Parsons told reporters on September 6. “He really showed why he was the best player in the league last year, and it gives you something to chase, man.

“And not in terms of his contract, but in terms of how great he was. If you study his mindset, how patient he was and just let the game come to him. …He knows that I’m coming for him.”

As for Parsons’ next deal, the Dallas pass rusher emphasized that the money is representative of more than just a larger bank account. During a September 5 interview with The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, Parsons explained his overall outlook when it comes to his second contract.

“It’s the heart and the significance behind the money,” Parsons explained. “What the money says. It’s something that I worked for and something that I earned.”

Dallas Cowboys Stars Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott & CeeDee Lamb Are All Headed for Lucrative Contract Extensions

The good news is the Cowboys have the better part of two seasons to take advantage of Parsons being underpaid on his rookie deal. Parsons and the Dallas defense already made a statement to start the season notching 7 sacks, 2 interceptions and one fumble while shutting out the Giants 40-0 in the season opener. Parsons had 3 tackles and 1 sack as part of the Cowboys dominant performance against their division foe.

Dallas’ success in the draft also means that the team is heading for a large bill as star players look to sign new extensions. The Cowboys recently extended Trevon Diggs and Terence Steele but more lucrative contracts are on the way.

In addition to Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott are next in line to potentially sign new deals. It will be worth watching to see how long the Cowboys look to wait to ink Parsons to his next contract.