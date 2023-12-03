Cowboys Bench $57 Million Starter for ‘Player on the Rise,’ Says Insider

After being unable to return to his previous production, Michael Gallup appears to be moving down the Dallas Cowboys depth chart. The latest Cowboys news shows that second-year wideout Jalen Tolbert is earning snaps as the team’s third wideout ahead of Gallup. ESPN’s Ed Werder pointed out this change took place against the Seahawks in Week 13.

“Tolbert started vs. Seahawks on three-receiver formation with Gallup coming in next play,” Werder said on X (formerly known as Twitter) on December 3, 2023. “Clearly seems MG has not been the player since the injury that he was before it; Tolbert is a young player on the rise. Cowboys thought MG would give same production as Amari at half cost.”

It is important to note that Gallup is still earning playing time within the offense. Gallup’s 46% of offensive snaps remains more than Tolbert’s 36% and KaVontae Turpin’s 15%. Tolbert’s 37% did top Gallup’s 33% of snaps against the Commanders in Week 12.

Some of this data has to do with Dallas using a rotation of players in three receiver sets now instead of Gallup solely holding the spot. CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks have solidified themselves as the team’s top two wideouts as the postseason nears.

Cowboys Rumors: Could This Be Michael Gallup’s Final Season in Dallas?

Timing and anticipation from Dak Prescott to Michael Gallup. pic.twitter.com/D12P3b2opG — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) November 26, 2023

Dallas faces a decision on Gallup not only when it comes to the receiver rotation, but the veteran’s future in Big D. Gallup’s five-year, $57.5 million contract is slated to run through the 2026 season.

The receiver’s salary jumps up from $1.6 million to $8.5 million in 2024. Gallup’s $6.7 million cap hit this season also significantly rises to $13.8 million in 2024.

The Cowboys could opt to move on from Gallup this offseason but it comes with a hefty dead cap hit of $13 million. This does not represent a significant salary cap savings for next season but allows Dallas to no longer be on the hook for the remaining three years of Gallup’s deal.

Cowboys News: Jalen Tolbert Has Overtaken Michael Gallup as the Dallas WR3

Jalen Tolbert has not had an incredibly statistic-filled season for the Cowboys, but he has drawn some critical penalties and been a factor in his own way. We have seen a lot of growth and development from him in year two. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 1, 2023

To recap previous Cowboys news, the front office wrongly believed Gallup could replace Amari Cooper at a cheaper price. Dallas opted to re-sign Gallup during the 2022 offseason while trading Cooper to the Browns.

Gallup failed to record a reception against Seattle in Week 13. The wideout has just one catch over the last two weeks. Gallup has 28 receptions for 357 yards and a touchdown in 12 appearances this season.

“He has fallen behind second-year receiver Jalen Tolbert, and free agent veteran acquisition Brandin Cooks,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Mac Engel wrote in a December 3 titled “Michael Gallup is missing in action from the Dallas Cowboys’ revamped explosive offense.” “Cooks is a different player, whereas Tolbert is similar to Gallup.

“This roster is not exactly Mariana Trench-deep at wide receiver. More like the kiddie pool.

“Tolbert is not exactly killing it, but at this point this move may simply be more about ‘Getting in the way of progress.’ If you think the guy on the bench has a greater upside than the starter, because the incumbent has hit his ceiling, you switch.”

It remains to be seen what Tolbert will do with this new opportunity after underwhelming with just two receptions during his rookie season in 2022. Through the first 13 weeks, Tolbert has 17 catches for 200 yards and 1 touchdown. Tolbert’s game has significantly improved in his second NFL season.