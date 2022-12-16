Cowboys Could Make Quarterback Move, Says Insider

The Dallas Cowboys are focused on this season, but the team faces plenty of decisions once the offseason begins in 2023. ESPN’s Todd Archer outlined several positions the Cowboys are likely to address when the season concludes, and believes Dallas could look to add a “quarterback for the future.”

“There are several positions the Cowboys could target this offseason, such as running back, tight end, linebacker and potentially even a quarterback for the future,” Archer wrote on December 14, 2022. “Cornerback is a major need, however. Jourdan Lewis suffered a Lisfranc injury in October that could have a long road for rehab. Anthony Brown, who is set to be a free agent, suffered a torn Achilles in December.

“The Cowboys have Trevon Diggs under contract through 2023 but would like to extend his contract. With Brown out for the year, 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph has a chance to show if he can be a full-time player. If he doesn’t, cornerback looks like the biggest position to target going into the draft.”

The context of Archer’s comments was an ESPN feature discussing each NFL team’s potential draft plans. Archer is likely referring to a potential developmental quarterback that the team could draft to play behind Dak Prescott. The Cowboys QB1’s four-year, $160 million contract still has two seasons remaining beyond 2022.

Will the Cowboys Re-Sign Rush?

Part of the reason for Archer’s suggestion is the uncertainty surrounding Cooper Rush’s future. The veteran quarterback will be a free agent and his play during Prescott’s absence should earn Rush a hefty raise from his current $1 million salary in 2022.

The big question is whether a quarterback-needy team will make a run at Rush and give him an opportunity to compete to be the franchise’s QB1. Dallas may be able to give Rush a raise, but the team does not have a pathway to a starting gig outside of Prescott sustaining another unfortunate injury.

The good news for the Cowboys is that free agency kicks off more than one month before the 2023 NFL draft in April. If Dallas loses Rush in free agency, this could move quarterbacks up the Cowboys’ draft board.

Jones to Prescott: ‘I Do Like Aggressiveness Without the Turnovers’

Prescott is not in danger of losing his QB1 role, but there has been internal discussion about the star’s approach during games. The veteran has already thrown nine interceptions this season, with five picks coming in the last three games. Heading into Week 15, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear that he would like to see Prescott cut down on the turnovers.

“Certainly those interceptions can neutralize great execution and effort in other parts of the game,” Jones noted during a December 13 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ.” “Interceptions can, that’s being trite, but I will tell you now the definition of aggressiveness doesn’t have to include turnovers. It does not have to include that, aggressive does not. I do like aggressiveness without the turnovers.”

One of the bigger stories of the offseason will continue to be Rush’s future. Time will tell how lucrative a market will emerge for Rush and if a potential starting opportunity will entice the quarterback to leave Dallas. The Cowboys are projected to have $6.9 million in cap space in 2023, not much money considering the number of key Dallas players set to hit free agency.