Dak Prescott’s Future With Cowboys Called Into Question After Blowout

The Dallas Cowboys face a decision on Dak Prescott’s future this offseason, but some analysts are suggesting these options go beyond an extension. Fox Sports’ David Helman believes Prescott’s future is a real question mark after an underwhelming performance against the Packers.

“I don’t think anything’s off the table after this [regarding Mike McCarthy’s future],” Helman detailed in a January 14, 2024 message on X. “Personally, I’m more interested in the Dak situation. His current deal is going to cripple their cap in 2024. He had a career year. And yet, how does this inspire any confidence whatsoever moving forward.”

Prescott has one season remaining on a four-year, $160 million contract. Yet, Prescott’s massive $59.4 million cap hit in 2024 indicates the team desperately needs to sign the quarterback to an extension.

After a season that put Prescott in the NFL MVP conversation, the widespread expectation was that Dallas would sign the quarterback to an extension this offseason. Now, there will be serious questions as to whether the Cowboys should allow Prescott to play out the final year of his contract.

Cowboys Rumors: For Salary Cap Purposes, It Makes the Most Sense to Sign Dak Prescott to a Contract Extension

Even if the Cowboys wanted to get another season to look at Prescott, it is unrealistic for the quarterback to have such a large cap hit next season. This almost necessitates Dallas to sign Prescott to an extension in the coming months.

“Quarterback Dak Prescott is due for a contract extension,” ESPN’s Todd Archer detailed on January 14. “It will be costly as Prescott enters the final year of his deal, and the Cowboys will not be able to use the franchise tag on him in 2025.

“With a $59.4 million cap figure, an extension would help the Cowboys greatly in terms of being able to re-sign other players (CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons) or add free agents. If they can sign Prescott, that opens up a ton of different avenues the Cowboys can take.”

Dak Prescott Puts Himself on the Hot Seat With Mike McCarthy After Dallas Cowboys’ Playoff Exit

There is plenty of blame to go around for the Cowboys’ blowout loss to the Packers. Statistically, Prescott put up solid numbers in Dallas’ lone postseason game this season.

Yet, most of these numbers came in garbage time as the Cowboys furiously tried to mount a comeback. Prescott’s two interceptions, including a pick-six in the second quarter proved to be costly.

The quarterback threw for 403 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while completing 68% of his passes against the Packers. After the loss, Prescott backed head coach Mike McCarthy when asked about his future.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott when asked about some questioning Mike McCarthy’s future following first-round playoff loss: ‘I’ve had the season I’ve had because of him. This team has had the success we’ve had because of him,'” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken noted in a January 14 message on X. “Said he gets the business. ‘Add me to the list in that case.'”

All three Cowboys quarterbacks are under contract for 2024. Trey Lance and Cooper Rush are also signed through next season.