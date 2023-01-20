Cowboys Sign Former $1 Million Veteran, Make WR Move Ahead of 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys made several roster moves days before the team takes on the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, including signing veteran cornerback. To make room for Redwine, Dallas placed cornerback Mackensie Alexander on the practice squad-injured reserve list.

The Cowboys also opened the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Simi Fehoko and linebacker Devin Harper, with both players previously sidelined with injuries. This does not guarantee their status against the Niners, but leaves the door open for their availability.

“The 21-day practice window has been activated for both wide receiver Simi Fehoko and linebacker Devin Harper, allowing them to return to practice for the first time since suffering their respective injuries,” the Cowboys detailed in an official roster update. “Fehoko was a star in training camp in July and Harper has also shown flashes, both providing possible depth if ultimately activated to the 53-man roster from IR.”

The Cowboys continue to look to add depth for a secondary depleted by injuries. Redwine signed a $1 million contract with the Dolphins last offseason but was released in August. The veteran corner has played both safety and corner during his four NFL seasons.

Redwine started eight games for the Browns from 2019 to 2020. The corner went on to have short stints with the Dolphins and Jets. Most recently, Redwine signed a practice squad deal with the Colts on January 3 before Dallas came calling during the team’s postseason run.

McCarthy on Kicker Signing: ‘It Doesn’t Take Anything Away From Brett’

The Cowboys reinforced Brett Maher’s job security after missing four straight extra points against the Bucs, but days later the team signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino as insurance. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shot down the notion that the team had lost confidence in Maher.

“It doesn’t take anything away from our trust in Brett,” McCarthy told reporters on January 19. “Player acquisition is 365 days and this is really nothing out of the norm for us, but I think … Tristan is a talented kicker. We just wanted to make sure we always have depth on our football team.”

Jones Expressed Concern About ‘Shakiness at Kicker’

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was locked in today during period of practice open to reporters. Kicking outdoors and in approximate 20 mph wind, Maher was 6-for-6. Newly signed Tristan Vizcaino unofficially missed two of five tries, one wide left and the other wide right. pic.twitter.com/lyEJxEevju — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 19, 2023

The move came after owner Jerry Jones appeared to pivot from his initial stance that Maher’s job was safe. During a January 17 interview with “Shan and RJ,” Jones hinted that not signing another kicker could be risky given the high stakes of playoff games.

“This is a classic case of looking at what he’s done for this team and done on the field all year, not just last night,” Jones explained. “And, so, but kicking is a technical thing. It has everything to do with the – just frankly mentally having it all together when you step up there. And, so, we’ll read this thing as the week goes along. I don’t want to get ahead of it.

“I thought when came out at halftime, watched him warm up out there. He was making all the kicks. I figured that was behind him, but we will take a look at it. We can’t, it would really be a big setback to go into the rest of these playoffs with shakiness at kicker.”