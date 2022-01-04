Cowboys Sign Ex-Saints Versatile Defender Ahead of the Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys signed defensive tackle Josiah Bronson to the team’s practice squad a week after losing Justin Hamilton to the Denver Broncos. The Cowboys announced the news along with a series of roster moves including activating defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna from the COVID list, placing tackle Josh Ball on the COVID list and officially putting Michael Gallup on Injured Reserve.

The undrafted defensive lineman has played in seven games so far this season with short stints with the Saints and Browns. Bronson posted 11 tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in his six appearances with the Saints. The defender was released by the Saints on December 14 and signed by the Browns a day later. Bronson played just one game with the Browns and was cut on December 30 making the Cowboys the third team the defensive tackle has been on in the last month.

The Broncos signed Hamilton off the Cowboys practice squad heading into Week 17. Bronson gives the Cowboys a bit more depth at the defensive tackle position just in time for the playoffs.

Bronson Really Likes 'Hunt[ing] the Quarterback'





Josiah Bronson DT Washington – Highly Touted UDFA – Welcome To New Orleans Josiah Bronson DT Washington! An absolute LOAD 2020: Granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA for the 2020 season … played in all four games of the 2020 season, staring the first three… one tackle vs. Oregon State … two tackles, half a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery in the win… 2021-05-04T17:15:58Z

It will be interesting to see if Bronson is able to stick on the Cowboys roster for the team’s postseason run. During his senior season at Washington, Bronson talked to Draft Diamonds’ Damond Talbot about his versatility on the defensive line.

“Man, I like playing defense in general,” Bronson noted in November 2020. “I think being able to play all over the defensive line will help me at the next level. I really like coming off of the edge, when it is only me and a tackle, one-on-one, and I get to hunt the quarterback. But I know that I will play where the coach needs me to be, I don’t mind playing anywhere. Right now, I am probably playing at 295 [pounds] maybe, I want to play lighter, maybe 285 so I can have that speed off the edge. Adding speed to my game will be big for me in the future, I think it will help me big time.”

Bronson Brings Size & Versatility to the Defensive Line

A member of the Titans discussed Bronson’s NFL potential during the same Draft Diamonds’ profile. Bronson comes from an NFL family and the Titans source praised his size (6’3″, 298 pounds) along with the defensive tackle’s versatility.

“Really, being versatile is huge for any player,” the member of the Titans explained. “Being able to add that at this level, is huge for his value. Any players value really. I like Bronson’s tape, he has the size we covet in the NFL, and when you add to that, a kid who can line up all over the defensive front, and you have someone of great value to a team.

“…He can definitely play at the next level. It also doesn’t hurt to have his big brothers, they both played in the NFL, both playing for teams who played in the Super Bowl, they will be great for Josiah to lean on and really learn what it takes to play at the highest level. So you know the kid has great stock, that adds up when you are considering a guy like him.”