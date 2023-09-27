Cowboys Sign Former First-Round Pick Starter

The Dallas Cowboys are adding reinforcements to the offensive line by signing longtime NFL starter Billy Price to the team’s practice squad the franchise announced on September 27, 2023. Price was selected by the Bengals with the No. 21 overall selection in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft following a standout career at Ohio State.

The veteran last played for the Cardinals starting 11 games during the 2022 season earning a 51.3 grade (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus. Price began his NFL career with three seasons in Cincinnati playing in 69 contests, including 45 starts. The offensive lineman played the 2021 season with the Giants before his most recent stint with the Cardinals.

“Cowboys signed center Billy Price to their practice squad, they announced. This fills vacancy from CB C.J. Goodwin’s promotion to the 53-man roster,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on September 27. “Price made 26 starts the past two years for the Giants, Cardinals. The Bengals drafted him in the 2018 first round.”

The Dallas Cowboys Are Being Criticized for Not Re-Signing Ezekiel Elliott Following His Release

"It felt like two or three years, everyone … was talking about Zeke being washed. But the bottom line is, the Dallas Cowboys miss Zeke right now." —@RGIII pic.twitter.com/azaAQMJlXw — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 26, 2023

One past roster move that continues to be scrutinized is the Cowboys’ decision to release Ezekiel Elliott. Despite the criticism, Elliott’s $90 million contract made the move a no-brainer.

Where Dallas’ potential criticism is open for debate is regarding the franchise’s decision not to make a strong push to re-sign Elliott at a lower price tag. The Cowboys face Elliott’s Patriots in Week 4, and owner Jerry Jones reflected on whether the team’s red zone woes could be solved with Zeke on the roster.

“Well, Zeke’s unique physicalness is always nice to have,” Jones remarked during a September 27 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ.” “Nice to have, to be trite about it, it’s very good to have. We think of physical on short yardage and probably should, but I don’t think that physicalness from the running back is contributing to us not getting in the end zone.”

There Are No Truth to the Kyle Pitts to Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors

The Cowboys should trade for Kyle Pitts https://t.co/ZZBsAnjsSP pic.twitter.com/37bQLUtSNU — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 26, 2023

Another name that has been mentioned as a potential solution for Dallas’ lack of scoring touchdowns is Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. NFL Network’s Jane Slater quickly squashed this notion by reporting that Atlanta has no desire to move Pitts.

“The Cowboys are always looking to bolster their offense, so when I heard a show say Dallas should call Atlanta to see if Kyle Pitts is available, I checked into it,” Slater tweeted on September 26. “A source with the Falcons’ answer when I asked ‘LOL. No way.’”

Pitts has been linked to Dallas dating back to the 2021 pre-draft process when owner Jerry Jones revealed his infatuation with the tight end. The latest batch of rumors went viral after ESPN’s Robert Griffin III noted that the Cowboys should attempt to strike a trade for Pitts.

“But if I was the Cowboys right now, they don’t have a mismatch at tight end. They have the personnel outside, but that tight end is the one that they’re missing,” Griffin remarked on the September 25 episode of “Monday Night Countdown.” “I would be banging at the Atlanta Falcons’ door right now to try to go and get Kyle Pitts.

“They need a player like that. … They gotta find a way to find a mismatch in the red zone.”