NFL Drops Hammer on Cowboys Playmaker With Suspension

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones II is being suspended by the NFL for the team’s first two regular-season games. ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that Jones’ suspension is for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

“The two-game suspension of Cowboys running back Ronald Jones is for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances,” Werder tweeted on July 31, 2023. “He will miss games against the Giants and Jets and then be permitted to return to roster, assuming he makes the team.”

Jones signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with Dallas this offseason but is not a lock to make the final 53-man roster. The news could open up added opportunities for rookie Deuce Vaughn to get touches behind Tony Pollard.

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Running Back Ronald Jones May Get Cut

The latest Cowboys news is not a major concern when it comes to Jones’ availability as Dallas takes on the two New York teams to begin the season. The bigger focal point is whether Jones’ suspension could become a deciding factor in the veteran being released over some of the returning Cowboys veteran running backs. Prior to the suspension news, USA Today’s K.D. Drummond already projected that Jones would not make the final roster.

“Many folks think Jones is destined for the roster to have a veteran presence on it aside from Pollard,” Drummond wrote on July 26. “That makes a ton of sense, I just don’t think Jones is it. Something tells me Dowdle makes the most of his final opportunity and realize the potential he’s had masked by a litany of injuries.”

Malik Davis, Hunter Luepke and Rico Dowdle are among the players fighting for a roster spot. The Jones’ news not only impacts Vaugn’s usage but could pave the way for Davis or Dowdle to make the team over the suspended playmaker.

Ronald Jones Rushed for 978 Yards & 7 Touchdowns During the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl Run

Jones has been an impactful player in the past, but it remains to be seen if the running back will do enough for Dallas to have confidence in the veteran for 2023. His best season came during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run for the 2020 season.

Jones had 192 carries for 978 yards and 7 touchdowns. The veteran also added 28 receptions for 165 yards and 1 TD through the air. As the Cowboys head into the post-Ezekiel Elliott era this season, head coach Mike McCarthy outlined the team’s thought process at running back.

“No, I don’t look at them trying to fill Zeke’s role,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy explained to reporters on July 25. “I mean, Zeke’s a special football player. He’s a primary ball distribution focal point for us long before I got here and definitely the last three years.

“So, how those opportunities are distributed, we’ll answer that as we get into the games. This is not a ‘this guy gets Zeke’s touches.’ That’s not the format. It’s really [a question of] how are we going to utilize the whole perimeter group.”