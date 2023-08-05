Longshot Speedy Playmaker Predicted to Make Cowboys Roster

The Dallas Cowboys have an intense position battle going among wide receivers during training camp, but one undrafted rookie is already turning heads. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox labeled Jalen Moreno-Cropper as the undrafted Cowboys player with the best chance to make the final roster.

“At first blush, it may seem that the Dallas Cowboys don’t have room for an undrafted wide receiver like Jalen Moreno-Cropper,” Knox wrote on August 3, 2023. “Dallas already had CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert when it traded for Brandin Cooks early in the offseason.

“However, Moreno-Cropper brings enough proven production (1,086 yards, 5 TDs) and speed (4.4-second 40-yard dash) to the table to warrant a legitimate opportunity. Thus far, he’s made the most of it.

“…The depth chart may be settled at the top. However, with good speed, a deep route tree and inside-outside versatility, Moreno-Cropper can find a role as Dallas’ fourth or fifth receiver this season.”

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper Ran a 4.4-Second 40-Yard Dash

A name to watch: Jalen Moreno-Cropper (as noted pre-camp). #Cowboys Here’s evidence as to why: pic.twitter.com/kwuxWVsYUQ — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 26, 2023

Moreno-Cropper possess elite speed as evidenced by his 4.4-second 40-yard dash at this year’s NFL combine. The speedster was a consistent producer at Fresno State notching 83 receptions for 1,086 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2022.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper making his presence felt on day one. 👀 There’s more than a few people in & around the team that are quietly high on the young WR out of Fresno State.#CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/2I5EkF84MY — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) July 27, 2023

The challenge is Moreno-Cropper is not the only wideout impressing at training camp. KaVontae Turpin had been mentioned as a potential cut candidate heading into camp given question marks about the playmaker’s ability to contribute on offense. The questions appear to have subsided thanks to a notable start to training camp.

Pro Bowler KaVontae Turpin Has Been a Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Standout Amid Cut Rumors

The Pro Bowler has not only impressed but earned snaps with the first team offense. DallasCowboys.com put together a list of players on the rise during training camp, and Turpin is one of the standouts on the list.

“Before the start of training camp, lying beneath all of the position battles was a quiet conversation around the fanbase about if it’s worth it to keep KaVontae Turpin on the roster as purely a returner if he can’t prove his offensive value and another capable returner in Deuce Vaughn now being on the roster,” the Cowboys website detailed on August 3.

“Well, you can put those questions aside after his start to camp. Turpin has rotated in with the first-team and excelled on his healthy amount of reps along with taking advantage of the end-arounds and plays designed for him to have the ball in his hands. An offense with the weapons already present plus Turpin could create a dangerous product in 2023.”

Rookie Receiver Jalen Brooks Has Also Turned Heads During Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

A young receiver flashes early in every NFL camp. Jalen Brooks is that guy for the Cowboys. Enjoy this TD. It wasn’t his first of the day. pic.twitter.com/VGJbqxf8Oe — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 1, 2023

Moreno-Cropper is not the only young wideout that is challenging for a roster spot. Fellow rookie Jalen Brooks has also impressed and returning receivers Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston and Dontario Drummond are expected to be in the mix as well.

“Jalen Moreno-Cropper making his presence felt on day one 👀,” SB Nation’s Tony Catalina tweeted on July 26. “There’s more than a few people in & around the team that are quietly high on the young WR out of Fresno State.”