Cowboys $97 Million Star Predicted to Be Bust in 2023

Dallas Cowboys eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith is heading into the 2023 NFL season with plenty of skepticism. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine predicted one potential bust candidate for each NFL team and projects Smith to disappoint in 2023.

“Smith has been injury-prone for a while now. He hasn’t played a full season since 2015,” Ballentine wrote on July 10, 2023. “He’s played in 17 total regular-season contests over the last three years.

“In that span, he has missed time with ankle, neck, hamstring and knee injuries. He did come back to play at the end of last season but he played at right tackle for an injured Terence Steele and he did not look like the same player.”

Smith played just four games in 2022 after sustaining a serious hamstring injury during the preseason. The veteran earned a disappointing 58.6 grade from Pro Football Focus during his minimal playing time last season.

Cowboys Star Tyler Smith Restructured His $97 Million & Is Eligible to Earn as Much as $17 Million in 2023

Heading into the offseason, Smith was mentioned as a potential cut candidate. Instead, Smith and the Cowboys agreed on a reworked deal going into the final season of an eight-year, $97.6 million contract.

Smith will begin the season with a $3 million base salary, but the veteran is heavily incentivized financially to stay healthy. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Smith will earn an additional $1 million if he surpasses 50% of the offensive snaps. The former All-Pro gets more playing-time bonuses in 5% increments after reaching the 50% threshold.

“Tyron Smith contract breakdown, 1 year, $6m, $17m max Bonus: $3m 2023 base: $3m (guaranteed),” Archer tweeted on March 16. “Play-time: $1m each for 50%, 55%, 60%, 65%, 70%, 75%, 80%, 85% 90%.

“Incentives (75% + 51% playoff playtime) 1 win – $500k 2 wins – $500k 3 wins – $500k Super Bowl win – $500k.”

The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins reported that Smith can still earn as much as $17 million this upcoming season. Smith’s restructured deal allowed Dallas to clear $9.6 million in cap space.

“Tyron Smith new deal from a person with knowledge of the contract: Smith gets one-year deal worth as much as $17 mil. $3 mil to sign and $3 mil base salary (guaranteed),” Watkins detailed on Twitter on March 16. “His 2023 cap number is $8.005 mil. This move opens $9.6 mil in cap space. He has numerous playing incentives.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Is Being Urged to Sign a Veteran Like Taylor Lewan, George Fant or Eric Fisher in Free Agency

Aside from Smith’s availability, there remains questions about the Cowboys offensive line as a whole and how head coach Mike McCarthy will structure the starting unit. As Smith’s poor PFF grade shows, the vet struggled sliding over to right tackle which makes second-year lineman Tyler Smith’s position unclear for 2023 if the elder Smith returns to left tackle. Smith’s lack of availability has some urging Dallas to sign an additional veteran offensive linemen as insurance.

“Pass protection should be a major focus in 2023, which is why the Cowboys would be wise to add an experience tackle to the roster,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox explained on July 10. “…While the lingering tackle market isn’t particularly deep, there are a few experienced players available, including Taylor Lewan, George Fant, Eric Fisher and Jason Peters, who appeared in 10 games with the Cowboys last season. With plenty of cap space in the bank, Dallas needs to add another tackle to its lineup before camp gets underway.”