Cowboys in Danger of Missing 2-Time All-Pro Starter With New Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are in danger of starting tackle Tyron Smith missing time with a new back injury. Smith did not practice on Thursday, December 21, 2023 putting his status against the Miami Dolphins in doubt for Week 16. Dallas is also dealing with veteran lineman Zack Martin attempting to return from a thigh injury.

“Tyron Smith (back) and Zack Martin (thigh) didn’t practice today,” The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins detailed in a December 21 message on X. “If Tyron Smith can practice Saturday, he looks good for Sunday. Rico Dowdle (ankle) and Malik Hooker (ankle) were limited. Tony Pollard (thumb) was a full participant.”

DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris describes Smith’s status heading to Miami as “up in the air.” The Cowboys reporter labels the new injury as a “surprise.”

“Smith surprisingly popped up on the injury report with a back injury that he suffered in the game against the Bills and is not expected to practice until at least Saturday,” Harris wrote on December 21. “It will be then when the Cowboys can get a better expectation for his status on Sunday.”

Cowboys News: Star Tackle Tyron Smith Has Missed Significant Time in 8 Straight Seasons

Tyron Smith's still got it 💪 pic.twitter.com/HcW6rv1U1J — PFF (@PFF) December 20, 2023

This has been an unfortunate trend for Smith in recent years as the two-time All-Pro has battled multiple injuries. Smith has already missed three games this season with the potential to be sidelined for more contests depending on his latest back injury.

The star tackle played in just four games last season after sustaining a hamstring injury during the preseason. Smith has missed significant time in eight straight seasons.

Cowboys Rumors: Will Dallas Move on From Tyron Smith in 2024?

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on LT Tyron Smith’s back injury, which appeared on Wednesday’s injury report: “It’s something from the game. He’s working through it.” Smith is scheduled to do more today than he did Wednesday. “We still have a lot of time.” pic.twitter.com/572Le9UWbl — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 21, 2023

Dallas faces a decision this offseason on Smith’s future. The veteran had been mentioned in Cowboys rumors this past offseason as a potential cut candidate.

Instead, Smith agreed to restructure his deal with incentives based on how many games he played. Smith is in the final season of an 8-year, $97.6 million contract.

When healthy, Smith is still playing at a high level and it is hard to imagine the eight-time Pro Bowler will not have a market in free agency.

The question is whether the Cowboys will be among the teams interested. There is some appeal if Smith is once again willing to tie his salary to the number of games played. ESPN’s Matt Miller is among those that believes the Cowboys should look for replacement options in 2024.

“The Cowboys should sign or draft a left tackle to replace future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith and allow second-year player Tyler Smith to stay at guard, where he has been really good,” Miller detailed in a November 14 article titled “2024 NFL offseason: Early positional needs for AFC, NFC teams.” “Jonah Williams might want to kick back over to the left side and hit free agency, and he could make sense if Dallas has the cap space.

“But in the draft, I like left tackles Patrick Paul (Houston) and Kingsley Suamataia (BYU) as easy-movers who fit with the Cowboys. Jerry Jones will always invest in the offensive line, and that’s especially true now with it being such a big need.”