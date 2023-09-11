Cowboys Urged to Add Former Rival $10 Million All-Pro

The Dallas Cowboys could turn to a former rival player to address some of the team’s injury woes along the offensive line. Both Tyron Smith and Tyler Smith are dealing with injuries, while the younger Smith was sidelined in Week 1. Bleacher Report is calling on the Cowboys to sign ex-Commanders guard Andrew Norwell who remains a free agent.

“Starting left guard Tyler Smith missed Sunday night’s game against the Giants with a hamstring injury, and the Cowboys could use some depth on the interior of their offensive line anyway with rookies Asim Richards and T.J. Bass as the only backups on the roster,” Bleacher Report detailed on September 11, 2023.

“Norwell would bring over some much-needed experience in the trenches for Dallas with his 127 career starts. Also, it doesn’t hurt that he played for the Commanders last year, so he has some familiarity with the NFC East.”

Norwell is a free agent after being released by the Commanders this past summer. The veteran previously signed a two-year, $10 million deal with Washington during the 2022 offseason.

Andrew Norwell Is a Former All-Pro for the Panthers

Norwell started 16 games for Washington in 2022 after previous stops in Jacksonville and Carolina. The veteran is coming off the worst Pro Football Focus grade of his career at 59.8 for 2022.

Despite his recent struggles, Norwell has an impressive resume which includes 127 career starts and being named an All-Pro with the Panthers in 2017. As more of an insurance addition, the Cowboys could do worse than bringing in Norwell to help address the team’s early-season injury woes along the offensive line.

The reviews are mixed on how Cowboys guard Chuma Edoga performed against the Giants in Week 1 while Smith was sidelined. Pro Football Focus gave Edoga a 59.9 grade for the season opener. Blogging the Boys’ Dan Rodgers pointed to some of the positives from Edoga’s play against New York.

“I liked the Chuma Edoga signing, but somehow lost sight of how good he was due to injury and an uninspiring training camp,” Rodgers tweeted on September 11. “Well, I remember again as the veteran was very solid filling in for the injured Tyler Smith. I love it when a good run-blocking play comes together.”

Smith was listed as doubtful for the season opener, and it remains to be seen what his status will be for Week 2. As a unit, the Cowboys offensive line performed well against New York to begin the season with a blowout victory.

Could Jonah Hill Be a Free Agency Target for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024?

Bleacher Report also outlined some potential long-term targets for Dallas to explore next offseason. One name to watch is Bengals tackle Jonah Williams who Bleacher Report labeled as a potential free agency target for Dallas in 2024.

“Longtime starting left tackle Tyron Smith is set to hit free agency in the offseason and has missed 34 games over the last three years with various injuries,” Bleacher Report added. “It’s hard to imagine that the soon-to-be 33-year-old is a big part of Dallas’ future plans.

“Meanwhile, Williams asked for a trade from the Bengals after they signed Orlando Brown Jr., expressing his desire to play left tackle. That never came to fruition, but the Alabama product is in the last year of his rookie contract and could be the Cowboys’ replacement for Smith.”